Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 600 points, Nifty at 9,315; Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Maruti top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded bullish on Monday, led by strong global cues amid heavy buying in IT and financial stocks. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 550 points or 1.7% higher at 31,880 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 158 points or 1.77% higher at 9,313. Investors were also anticipating ease in lockdown measures and hoping more stimulus from the PM Modi's meet with CMs scheduled today at 10 AM. On Friday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 535 points or 1.68% lower at 31,327 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed 159 points or 1.71% lower at 9,154.

Markets globally were trading in the positive on Monday, ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, while Bank Of Japan has begun the policy meeting today. Globally, there are currently 29.94 lakh confirmed cases and 2.06 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The total number of cases in India has reached 26,917 as of April 26, 5:00 pm, including 826 deaths, 5,913 recoveries.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

10.00 AM: Oil price drops

Brent Crude traded at $21.29 per barrel, down 0.70%.

10.00 AM: IRB Infra & Developer share price climbs 6.5%

IRB Infra & Developer share price rose 6.5% to an intraday high of Rs 77.8 on BSE after the company said its board has approved fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 cr via appropriate instruments in one or more tranches to fund ongoing & planned capex. Fund raising aimed at interim supporting for restarted operations & working capital requirement, as per the filing. The stock has gained after 4 days of consecutive fall.

9.50 AM: IndusInd Bank share price climbs over 65 ahead of results

IndusInd Bank share price opened with a gain of 3.15% and later climbed 6.11% to an intraday high of Rs 406.5 on BSE as the company is scheduled to report its March quarterly earnings today.

9.40 AM: ICICI Prudential Life share price rises 10% post Q4 earnings

ICICI Prudential Life share price opened with a gain of 2.53% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 370.15, rising 10% on BSE today after the company posted Q4 earnings today.

The company registered 31% fall in net profit to Rs 179 crore in March quarter against a profit of Rs 261.37 crore a year ago period. Company's net premium income rose 4.17% in Q4FY20 to Rs 10,475 crore as compared to Rs 10,056 in Q4 FY19.

9.30 AM: Mindtree share price climbs 9.5% post Q3 earnings

Mindtree share price opened with a gain of 5.16% and later climbed 9.4% or 74 points to the intraday high of Rs 854.70 on BSE today, after the IT major posted robust earnings for the March quarter.

Company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 206.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March as against Rs 198.4 crore reported in a year ago period. Revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,050.5 crore, up 11.5% on a y-o-y basis.

Mindtree's board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

9.20 AM: Opening bell

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 27

Mindtree, JK Paper, ICICI Prudential, Future Lifestyle, Tata Steel, Bank of Baroda among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session. Adani Power, Sasken, HDFC Life, Ambuja Cement, IndusInd Bank are the companies that will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

9.05 AM: Pre open session

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 80 points higher at 9,224 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. Investors were also anticipating ease in lockdown measures and hoping more stimulus from the PM Modi's meet with CMs scheduled today at 10 AM.

Sensex traded 385 points higher at 31,748 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 95 points higher at 9,248.

8.55 AM: Q4 Earnings today

Adani Power, Sasken, HDFC Life, Ambuja Cement, IndusInd Bank are the companies that will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

8.50 AM: PM Modi video conference with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers (CMs) of various states via video-conferencing at 10 am today to take stock of the on-ground situation in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. PM Modi is likely to seek suggestions from the chief ministers of various states regarding the current COVID-19 crisis.

India reported a total of 1,975 cases of COVID-19 on April 26, which was the highest single-day spike in infection cases.

Coronavirus pandemic live updates

8.40 AM: Positive global cues

Wall Street rallied on Friday led by stock specific action in early earnings season amid reports that some states preparing to relax coronavirus-related lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.65%.

Asian counterparts were poised to track gains from US indices and opened in green today, ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%. SGX Nifty traded 80 points higher at 9,224 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

On the contrary, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4%.

Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, while Bank Of Japan has begun the policy meeting today.

European indices closed lower on Friday, with FTSE, CAC and DAX declining over 1% each.

8.30 AM: Angel Broking suspends trading in crude oil futures

Angel Broking has temporarily suspended the trading in crude oil futures in order to ensure the interests of the customers are protected and they could be safeguarded from the on-going volatility.

8.20 AM: Rupee's last closing

Rupee the local currency slipped 40 paise to settle at 76.46 against US dollar on Friday.

8.10 AM: Coronavirus toll

Globally, there are currently 29.94 lakh confirmed cases and 2.06 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The total number of cases in India has reached 26,917 as of April 26, 5:00 pm, including 826 deaths, 5,913 recoveries.

8.00 AM: Closing bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed bearish on Friday, in line with global peers that fell into red territory after reports that raised doubts over the treatment for coronavirus. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 535 points or 1.68% lower at 31,327 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed 159 points or 1.71% lower at 9,154.