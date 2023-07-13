Stocks in news: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, SpiceJet, Patanjali Foods and more

Benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday. Sensex gained 351 pts to 65,745 and Nifty rose 96 pts to 19,480 amid gains in the global markets.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today. HDFC Bank

TCS

IT major TCS reported a nearly 17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 11,074 crore.

Patanjali Foods

Baba Ramdev-led FMCG company Patanjali Foods has announced that its promoters will sell up to 9% stake through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 1,000.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies logged a nearly 8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,534 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal.

SpiceJet

Airline SpiceJet said its promoter Ajay Singh has decided to infuse Rs 500 crore into SpiceJet by way of subscribing fresh equity shares and/or convertible instruments.

HDFC Bank

HDFC stock will be delisted and begin trading under the name of HDFC Bank today. HDFC will be removed from the stock market. Those holding HDFC shares will be converted to HDFC Bank.

Vedanta

Vedanta has lined up partners for semiconductor ventures, its chairman Anil Agarwal said at the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today

