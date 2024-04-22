Stocks in the news: RIL, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's, YES Bank and more

Indian benchmark indices staged an intraday rebound to settle higher on Friday. The BSE Sensex jumped 599.34 points, or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,088.33. The NSE Nifty50 index gained 151.15 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end the session at 22,1t47. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight on Monday, April 22, 2024:



Q4 results today: Reliance Industries, Hatsun Agro Products, Tejas Networks, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Epigral, Rallis India, Kesoram Industries, Piccadily Agro Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, Mahindra Logistics, KP Energy, Sanghi Industries, Tanfac Industries, Aditya Birla Money and Aarti Surfactants are among the companies that will announce results for the March 2023 quarter.



HDFC Bank: The largest private sector lender has reported a net profit at Rs 16,511.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, growing 0.9 per cent over the previous quarter. Net interest income (NIIs) for the quarter came in at Rs 29,077 crore, up by 2.1 per cent over the previous quarter.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,834.6 crore for the quarter ended March FY24, rising 5.2 per cent over the previous quarter. The IT services revenue shed 0.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 22,079.6 crore, while EBIT grew by 2.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,619.5 crore.



ICICI Bank: The private sector lender said that its board will be meeting on April 27 to consider fund raising via the issuance of debt securities in domestic markets.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The global pharma firm has launched the condition management program DailyBloom IBS. DailyBloom IBS is India’s first integrated care plan for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disorder characterized by abdominal pain, bloating, and altered bowel habits.



Zomato: The food delivery platform has received an order for GST demand of Rs 5.9 crore with interest and penalty of Rs 5.9 crore from the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram, for the period July 2017 to March 2021.



Central Bank of India: The state-run sector lender has entered into a distributorship agreement with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC for the distribution of their mutual fund products to the bank's customers on a do-it-yourself (DIY) model.



JSW Energy: The JSW-Group firm bagged a letter of award from NTPC for setting up 1,500 MW of ISTS-connected solar power projects.



YES Bank: The private lender has received income-tax computational statements from the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer, determining a refund of Rs 284.21 crore pertaining to AY 2011-12 to AY 2013-14. The income-tax department has appealed against the Income-tax Appellate Tribunal's (ITAT) consolidated order before the Bombay High Court.



HDFC Asset Management Company: The mutual fund player has reported standalone revenue of Rs 541.1 crore for the March FY24 quarter, growing 43.8 per cent over the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew by 28.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 695.4 crore during the quarter. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 70 per share.



Ircon International: The railway firm has received a VAT demand of Rs 42.87 crore for its RCF Raebareli project for the year 2014–15. The company is preferring an appeal against this demand order in the Tribunal, Bench-II, Commercial Tax Department, Lucknow.



Allcargo Gati: The total volume, including surface and air express, stood at 111 kt for the month of March 2024, an increase of 3 percent compared to March 2023 and up 7 per cent compared to February 2024.



Sterling and Wilson: The company posted a net profit of Rs 1.4 crore in Q4 as against a net loss of Rs 421.11 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income increased to Rs 1,211.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter from Rs 86.36 crore a year ago.

