Stocks in the news: TCS, Tata Steel, Titan, Paytm, Lupin, IDBI Bank and more

After a three-day fall, Indian equity markets are set to open on Monday. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange quoted 126 points, or 0.70 per cent higher at 18,085, hinting at a strong start for the domestic market on Monday.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: India's largest software exporter will announce its results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, officially kicking off the earnings season for India Inc.

Titan Company: The luxury product's player reported that its total sales climbed by around 12 percent year-on-year during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. Last quarter company added a total of 111 new retail outlets and jewellery business grew 11 per cent.

Tata Steel: India business production jumped 4.2 per cent at 5 million tonne and delivery volumes dropped 3.6 per cent at 4.73 million tonne on a quarterly basis (QoQ). Europe business production down 6.25 per cent at 2.25 million tonne and Europe business delivery volumes up 4.8 per cent at 1.96 million tonne, QoQ.

One97 Communications: Paytm Payments Bank has received RBI's nod to appoint Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO, the company said in a statement. The RBI, however, continues to bar Paytm Payments Bank from on-boarding new customers.

Lupin: The drug maker has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets in 4-mg and 8-mg strength. The drug is a generic version of Pfizer Inc’s Toviaz extended-release tablets, used to treat overactive bladder.

IDBI Bank: Emirates Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group are likely to have submitted EOIs or expressions of interest earlier this week for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, said media reports.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The healthare care made investment by acquiring an additional equity stake of 5.53 per cent in Sarvejana Healthcare Private Limited, subsidiary Company. Consequently, the company now holds 56.61 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of Sarvejana Healthcare.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: The apparel company proposes to raise funds by issuing 5,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each issued at par aggregating to Rs 5,00,00,00,000 on private placement basis, on or after January 13.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery company recorded consolidated revenue growth of approximately 13 per cent in Q3FY2023. The jewellery retailer recorded a revenue growth of 12 per cent for its India operations.

Hi-Tech Pipes: The metal pipes manufacturer has signed a MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to set up a mega manufacturing facility of steel tubes and piper and flat steel proccessing, whichi includes a proposed investment of Rs 510 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The PSU lender is expected to cross Rs 2 lakh crore business milestone soon on the back of robust growth in loans, managing director Swarup Kumar Saha said. In the third quarter of the current financial year, the bank has witnessed a credit growth of 17 per cent to Rs 78,049 crore.

Tata Steel Long Products: The metla company's crude steel production up 41.6 per cent at 228 million tonne and direct reduced iron production down 10 per cent at 183 million tonne, QoQ. Its rirect Reduced Iron sales were down 9.15 per cent to 139 million tonne and saleable steel sales were down 23.56 per cent to 194 million tonne, on a sequential basis.

National Fertilizers: The chemicals firm has clocked a growth of 27% in total fertilizer sale during April- December 2022 as compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY). It reported total fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the insolvency plea filed against the company filed by DHL E-commerce (India) claiming default of the Future Group firm.

Dhruv Consultancy Services: National Highways Authority of India, Navi Mumbai has awarded contract worth Rs 11,17,80,000 to the company.

