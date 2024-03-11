Stocks to watch out for today: Vedanta, Torrent Power, KPI Green Energy, InterGlobe Aviation and more

The domestic equity market closed in the green on Friday. Sensex ended 33 pts points higher at 74,119 and Nifty gained 19 points to close at 22,493. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Coal India

The coal miner has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL) for exploring various opportunities for securing power to meet the growing energy demand in Rajasthan. Under this MoU, their focus will be to explore the possibilities of setting up 4,100 MW of projects through a JV company across five identified projects, namely pit-head thermal power projects, solar projects at solar parks, pumped storage projects, solar projects at existing TPPs, and wind projects.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The state-run railway company has won a Letter of Award (LoA) for a Rs 1,298.2-crore project from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for the development of distribution infrastructure in the south and north zones of Himachal Pradesh under the revamped reform-based and results-linked distribution sector scheme (loss reduction works).

InterGlobe Aviation

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation are in news today as IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is planning to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake in the firm, said reports. InterGlobe Aviation plans to raise nearly Rs 6,600 crore, with a floor price set at Rs 2,925 per share.

SJVN

The company’s subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) has inked a power usage agreement (PUA) for a 500 MW solar power and a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 MW solar power with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services (RUVITL).

Lemon Tree Hotels

The hotel chain has inked a licence agreement for an upcoming hotel in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, under its brand, Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel property is expected to be operational in FY26.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Promoter group entity Prudential Management and Services has offloaded 93 lakh equity shares (equivalent to 0.7 percent) in M&M at an average price of Rs 1,912.04 per share via open market transactions. The transaction is valued at Rs 1,778.2 crore.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel’s promoter group entity Pastel has sold 4.9 crore equity shares (equivalent to 0.8 percent of paid-up equity) of the telco at an average price of Rs 1,193.7 per share, amounting to Rs 5,849.13 crore.

Sonata Software

The company has announced the integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with the Microsoft Azure AI service. This integration complements Sonata’s collaboration with Microsoft Fabric and its position as a Microsoft AI Partner Council member.

KPI Green Energy

The company has won an order to develop a 305 MW solar power project in Gujarat. Of this, Aditya Birla Renewables subsidiary has awarded 175 MW and ABREL (RJ) Projects has awarded 130 MW. The project will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) network of the Central Transmission Utility (CTU).

Vedanta

Market regulator SEBI has issued an administrative warning to Vedanta and asked the firm to take the necessary corrective steps to strengthen internal control for corporate announcements. The company said the administrative warning will not have any impact on financial, operational, or other activities.

Torrent Power

The Gujarat-based power company has won a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for setting up 306 MW grid-connected solar PV projects in Nasik, Maharashtra, with a tariff rate of Rs 3.10 per kWh. The project cost is Rs 1,540 crore.