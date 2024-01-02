Stocks to watch out for today: Vodafone Idea, Tata Steel, Coal India, Asian Paints and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Monday. Sensex rose 31 points to end the session at 72,271 and Nifty gained 10 points to settle at 21,741.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Bharti Airtel

The firm’s subsidiary Bharti Airtel Services has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 49,45,239 equity shares, representing a 97.1 percent stake in another Bharti Group company, Beetel Teletech.

Vodafone Idea

The government is likely to sell its 33% stake in Vodafone Idea to tech-billionaire Elon Musk and his satellite internet venture Starlink collaborating with the carrier, say reports. BSE, NSE, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have sought a clarification from the telecom service provider on the development.

Asian Paints

Life Insurance Corporation of India has raised its shareholding in Asian Paints by 48,652 equity shares, from 4.995 percent to 5 percent of the paid-up capital of the said company.

SJVN

The state-owned power producer has received the government's nod to form four joint venture firms for developing hydro and renewable projects with a total capacity of 8,778 MW in India and Nepal. SJVN will be the leading partner in three joint venture companies, whereas SJVN's wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy will be the leading partner in the fourth JV.

Life Insurance Corp of India

The insurer has received a demand order of Rs 806.3 crore for collection of GST along with interest and penalty for Maharashtra, from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai. The order and penalty notice is for FY18, including GST of Rs 365 crore and penalty of Rs 404.77 crore.

Nestle India

The firm has received a tax demand of Rs 46.4 crore under the CGST/SGST Act, and applicable interest, and a Rs 4.65 crore penalty from the additional commissioner, Office of the Principal Commissioner, Central Goods & Services Tax & Central Excise Commissionerate, Chandigarh.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

The pharma firm has received approval for various products, including Selexipag tablets, Rivaroxaban tablets, Dapsone gel, Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, Fluorouracil injection, Carmustine for injection, Acyclovir cream, and Osimertinib tablets, from the US Food and Drug Administration during the quarter ended December.

G R Infraprojects

The firm has emerged as a successful bidder and received a Letter of Intent for transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Rajgarh (1000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh- phase II, through tariff-based competitive bidding process, with annual transmission charges of ?41.9 crore.a

Tata Steel

The National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata, sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation among Tata Steel, The Tinplate Company of India, and their respective shareholders.

Coal India

Coal production in December 2023 rose 8.2 percent YoY to 71.9 million metric tonne, and the same in the period of April–December 2023 grew 11 percent to 531.9 million metric tons compared to the year-ago period.

