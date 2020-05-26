Stocks in news: Torrent Pharma, Max Financial, IDFC First Bank, JSPL, JSW Steel, Avenue Supermarts and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Bluedart, Coromandel International, Deepak Nitrite, Newgen Software Technologies, Wonderla, Praj Industries, VIP Industries among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty at 9,125; JSW Steel, ITC, HDFC Bank top performers

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-On Friday, Sensex ended 260 points lower to 30,672, Nifty closed 67 points lower at 9,039

-Morgan Stanley estimates the GDP to contract by 1.2% in FY21, the deepest in the last 40 years.

-On a net basis, where FIIs offloaded 1354 crore, DIIs have sold Rs 344 crore worth in equities on Friday

-In the currency market, Rupee closed 35 paise lower at 75.95 per dollar against opening of 75.60 per US dollar.

-Total coronavirus toll in India has risen to 3.9 lakh cases, with total recoveries at 57,720, and death toll at 4,021.

Avenue Supermarts: The company reported 41% gain in net profit at Rs 286 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 203 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income gained 23% (YoY) to Rs 6,193 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,033 crore in a year ago period.

UPL: The company reported a rise in net profit at Rs 761 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 291 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 30% (YoY) to Rs 11,141 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 8,525 crore in a year ago period.

JSW Steel: The company reported 87% fall in net profit at Rs 188 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 1,495 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 18% (YoY) to Rs 17,887 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 22,268 crore in a year ago period.

Neuland Labs: The company reported net profit at Rs 9.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 6.6 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 11% (YoY) to Rs 191 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 172 crore in a year ago period.

JSPL: The company reported net profit at Rs 406 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 2,145 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 13% (YoY) to Rs 8,810 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 10,159 crore in a year ago period.

IDFC First Bank: The company reported 14.66% rise in its net profit at Rs 76.36 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 212.12 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 136% (YoY) to Rs 4553.07 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3970.81 crore in a year ago period.

Essel Propack: The company reported 7.2% fall in its net profit at Rs 48.6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 52.38 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 1.89% (YoY) to Rs 689.62 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 702.94 crore in a year ago period.

DCB Bank: The company reported 28% fall in its net profit at Rs 68.76 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 96.33 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income grew 9.2% (YoY) to Rs 1011.79 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 926.46 crore in a year ago period.

HFCL: The company has bagged Rs 174.43 crore worth order for supply of optical fibre cables

Aster DM Healthcare: The company has acquired 100% stake in Warseps Healthcare LLP. The company said it has acquired 100% stake in Warseps Healthcare LLP and acquisition is expected to complete on May 25, 2020.

Shalimar Paints: The Company board has approved diversification into hygiene segment with launch of sanitizer and disinfectant.

Welspun Enterprises: The company board plans to consider NCD issue on May 26, 2020

HDFC Bank: The lender has cut base rate by 55 bps to 8.10%

TVS Motor Company: As per media reports, the company has decided to reduce salaries for 6 months starting May, 2020, for different levels.

ITC: The company has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on May 23 to acquire Sunrise Foods Private Limited (SFPL). The company said it plans to acquire 100% in spices firm Sunrise Foods Private Limited for an undisclosed sum.

Maruti: The company informed the exchanges that one of its employees at Manesar plant has tested positive on May 22 for Covid-19.

BharatForge: The company said it has resumed partial operations at Mundhwa, Chakan & Satara plants post completion of mandatory safety checks.

Birla Corporation: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs

IDFC First Bank: The bank became the second listed bank to cut pay for staff. Bank's senior management has taken a 10% pay cut, while the MD & CEO has taken a 30% cut in compensation.

Eicher Motors: The company board will consider split shares a stock split. The company board plans to consider FY20 results & Sub-division/split of equity shares on June 12, 2020.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: the lender has announced revision of interest rates for savings account holders. The interest rate is cut by 25 bps to 3.5% vs 3.75% earlier for balance up to Rs 1 lakh, while it is cut by 50 bps to 4% vs 4.5% for those with balance above Rs 1 lakh.

Infosys: The US court has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed against the company in 2019.

Q4 Earnings Today: Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Bluedart, Coromandel International, Deepak Nitrite, Newgen Software Technologies, Wonderla, Praj Industries, VIP Industries among others will announce their Q4 results today.

Latest result date announcements:

Just Dial : May 25, 2020

Quess Corp : May 27, 2020

Raymond : May 27, 2020

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail : May 27, 2020

Tata Investment Corporation : May 27, 2020

Chembond Chemicals : May 28, 2020

Lemon Tree Hotels : May 29, 2020

NCC : May 29, 2020

Procter & Gamble Health : May 29, 2020

MCX : May 30, 2020

Great Eastern Shipping Company : May 30, 2020

Advanced Enzyme Technologies : May 30, 2020

V-Guard Industries : June 1, 2020

Srikalahasthi Pipes : June 1, 2020

Marksans Pharma : June 2, 2020

Larsen & Toubro : June 5, 2020

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings : June 15, 2020