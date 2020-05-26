Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty at 9,125; JSW Steel, ITC, HDFC Bank top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Monday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 67 points higher at 9,149 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. On Friday, Sensex ended 260 points lower to 30,672, Nifty closed 67 points lower at 9,039.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 10 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Bluedart, Coromandel International, Deepak Nitrite, Newgen Software Technologies, Wonderla, Praj Industries, VIP Industries among others

9. 00 Pre-open session

Domestic market indices has pre opened todayon a strong note, tracking cues from global markets. Sensex traded 191 points higher at 30,864 and Nifty rose 60 points to 9,060.

8. 50 AM: Coronavirus toll

Total coronavirus toll in India has risen to 3.9 lakh cases, with total recoveries at 57,720, and death toll at 4,021.

8. 45 AM: Net action of FII/ DII

On a net basis, where FIIs offloaded 1354 crore, DIIs have sold Rs 344 crore worth in equities on Friday

8. 40 AM: Morgan Stanley cuts GDP estimates

Morgan Stanley estimates the GDP to contract by 1.2% in FY21, the deepest in the last 40 years.

8. 35 AM: Rupee Closing

In the currency market, Rupee closed 35 paise lower at 75.95 per dollar against opening of 75.60 per US dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing bell

