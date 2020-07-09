Stocks in news: TCS, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, South Indian Bank, Infosys

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 175 points, Nifty at 10,760; IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank top gainers

ICICI Bank: The lender will raise capital up to Rs 15,000 crore through a variety of routes such as private placement of shares or preferential issue or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or follow-on public offering (FPO),

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major will release its Q1FY21 earnings later today.

Yes Bank: State Bank of India's will invest of up to Rs 1,760 crore in Yes Bank's upcoming further public offer.

Infosys: The IT major will announce its first quarter results on July 15

Torrent Pharma: Company said it recieved US FDA approval for anti-bacterial drug, Erythromycin Tablet (250-500 Mg).

Radico Khaitan: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its credit rating on the company's long-term bank facilities at AA- with stable outlook.

Unichem Lab: Company said it recieved US FDA approval for Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride (5-10 Mg) used to treat muscle spasms.

South Indian Bank: The bank reported Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 81.65 crore as against Rs 73.26 crore. Company's NII stood at Rs 586.89 crore as against Rs 535.66 crore, YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company said it recieved US FDA approval for blood pressure drug, Verapamil Hydrochloride.