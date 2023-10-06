Sulzon Energy, Ujjivan SFB, YES Bank, IOB shares see huge volumes, HDFC Bank stock tops turnover table

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (Ujjivan SFB), Vodafone Idea Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank Ltd (IOB) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) were among shares that saw huge volumes on NSE in Friday's trading session. HDFC Bank topped the turnover chart on NSE, data on active stocks revealed.

Suzlon Energy topped the volume chart on NSE. The wind turbine maker saw 20,02,86,879 shares changing hands, as the scrip drop 1.02 per cent to Rs 29.20 on the exchange.

Ujjivan SFB shares soared 5.98 per cent to Rs 60.30. A total of 9,17,51,438 Ujjivan SFB shares worth Rs 550 crore changed hands so far. This stock was in news as the SFB reported a 43 per cent YoY rise in total deposits at Rs 29,134 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 20,396 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Advances for the quarter, as per Ujjivan SFB, rose 27 per cent to Rs 26,600 crore compared with Rs 20,938 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Vodafone Idea fell 2.23 per cent to Rs 10.95, as 9,00,45,507 shares worth Rs 99 crore changed hands. A total of 8,13,83,787 Vodafone Idea shares changed hands worth Rs 91.63 crore. This stock was down as Department of Telecommunication (DoT) disposed-off the telecom operator's objections in respect of license fee demand of Rs 1,749 crore and Rs 1,524 crore, respectively, for FY16 and FY17.

Shares of IOB, which are up 46 per cent in 2023 so far, fell 1.38 per cent to Rs 46.30. A total of 5,72,18,934 IOB shares worth Rs 264 crore changed hands.

YES Bank rose 1.17 per cent to Rs 17.35 as 8,69,60,015 shares worth Rs 150 crore changed hands. JP Power, Infibeam Avenues, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Zomato, and RattanIndia Power were among other stock that saw huge volumes in Friday's trade.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank led the chart. The private lender logged Rs 759 crore turnover by 12.20 pm. Suzlon Energy, Ujjivan SFB, Bajaj Finance, One 97 Communications (Paytm), MCX, Bajaj Finserv were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Friday's trade.

The board of Bajaj Finance had on Thursday announced preferential issue of up to 15,50,000 warrants to Bajaj Finserv, the promoter, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,200 crore.

