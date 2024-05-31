Tata Group has posted profit of Rs 85,500 crore in FY24; how has the group performed in 5 years? 

The Tata group, which was founded over 150 years ago, is one of India’s oldest, largest, and most reputed business conglomerates. Currently, this group has 25 listed companies which are involved in diverse set of businesses—from IT, steel, power, hospitality, to automobile, etc. Data available from ACE Equity shows Tata Group has posted a record Rs 85,510 crore profit after tax (PAT) in FY24 from its 25 listed firms. The top line for the group stands at over Rs 11 lakh crore on a consolidated basis in FY24. Here is how the revenue and profit for Tata Group have surged in the last five years and what the most profitable and fastest growing companies of this group are:

Gross Sales: Revenue-wise, Tata Motors, the leading automobile company of the Tata Group, is the largest firm with gross sales of Rs 4.35 lakh crore in FY24. It is followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 2.41 lakh crore), Tata Steel (Rs 2.27 lakh crore), Tata Power Company (Rs 61,449 crore) and Titan Company with top line of Rs 46,751 crore. Total revenue for Tata Group in FY24 stands at Rs 11.12 lakh crore, a 13% jump from Rs 9.86 lakh crore in FY23.

Most profitable companies: In FY24, as many as 21 Tata companies have posted profits. With profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 46,099 crore, Tata Consultancy Services is the most profitable company of the Tata Group in FY24. It is followed by Tata Motors, which has recorded a PAT of Rs 31,107 crore and Titan Company with Rs 3,495 crore profit.

Profitability growth: A total of 16 companies have witnessed up to 1,200% profit growth, while five companies have posted a decline in profitability. Tata Motors witnessed the highest profit growth of 1,222% in FY24 as PAT surged to Rs 31,107 crore from Rs 2,353 crore in FY23. For Tata Power Company, profitability rose 408% to Rs 3,102 crore from Rs 610 crore in FY23. It is followed by Trent as profit grew 336% to Rs 1,354 crore and Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, whose profit jumped 142% to Rs 20 crore. On the other hand, profit for Tata Chemicals, TRF, and Tata Communications declined 84%, 55%, and 46% respectively.

Total profit of Tata group in last 5 years: In FY24, the total profit of Tata Group from its 25 listed firms surged 26% to Rs 85,510 crore from Rs 67,619 crore in FY23. In the last five years, the group profit has jumped over 3 times or 351%--from Rs 18,976 crore in FY19. Revenues have risen 56% to Rs 11.12 lakh crore in FY24 from Rs 7.16 lakh crore in FY19.