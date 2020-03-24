Investors gain over Rs 4.35 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty attempt recovery

Investors gained Rs 4.35 lakh crore within minutes of market opening today after Sensex and Nifty attempted a pullback following the worst session of fall in their history. Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 106.21 lakh crore today compared to Monday's close of Rs 101.86 lakh crore as Asian markets rose after Fed announced programmes to support the market.

In opening trade, Sensex gained 1,291 points to 27,273 compared to the previuos close of 25,981. Nifty too climbed 410 points higher to 8,027 against previous close of 7,610.

However, indices erased majority of gains on the back of lockdown across 30 states and union territories to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 10 lives in the country.

Worldwide, there are currently 379,080 confirmed cases and 16,524 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 24, 2020. In India, panic escalated as coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 499.

While Sensex was trading 234 points higher at 26,216, Nifty gained 44 points to 7,654.

Coronavirus wipes out Rs 14 lakh crore wealth as Sensex, Nifty log biggest session loss

The gains in benchmark indices come a day after Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest losses ever. On Monday, Sensex closed 3,934 points lower at 25,981 and Nifty fell 1,135 points to 7,610.

The black monday for market, its worst day ever, saw investors losing Rs 14.23 lakh crore in wealth after Sensex and Nifty clocked their biggest fall ever as government imposed lockdown in 76 districts to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.