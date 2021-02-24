Business Today
Loading...

Trading on NSE halted due to technical glitch

NSE in a tweet said it shut all market segments at 11:40 am due to technical issues with telecom links which impacted their systems

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 24, 2021 | Updated 14:07 IST
Trading on NSE halted due to technical glitch
NSE in a tweet said it shut all market segments at 11:40 am due to technical issues with telecom links which impacted their systems.

Trading on India 's largest equity bourse NSE was halted on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

NSE in a tweet said it shut all market segments at 11:40 am due to technical issues with telecom links which impacted their systems. NSE said it was working to fix the issue.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 14,820; ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech top gainers

Currently, Nifty is stuck at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent against previous close of 14,707.

Meanwhile, BSE in a tweet said it continued to have normal trading in all segments today.

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Trading NSE | NSE technical glitch | NSE technical issue | telecom links | trading on NSE halted
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close