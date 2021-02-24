Trading on NSE halted due to technical glitch

Trading on India 's largest equity bourse NSE was halted on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

NSE in a tweet said it shut all market segments at 11:40 am due to technical issues with telecom links which impacted their systems. NSE said it was working to fix the issue.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 14,820; ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech top gainers

Currently, Nifty is stuck at 14,820.45-level up 112.65 points or 0.77 percent against previous close of 14,707.

Meanwhile, BSE in a tweet said it continued to have normal trading in all segments today.

We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved. â NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) February 24, 2021