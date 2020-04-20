Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty at 9,285; HDFC rises 5% post Q4 earnings

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by positive global cues, amid buying pressure in index heavyweight HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank etc. BSE Sensex traded 100 points higher at 31,680 and Nifty rose 32 points higher to 9,301. On last Friday, Sensex ended 986 points higher at 31,588, while NSE Nifty closed 298 points higher at 9,291.

According to experts, prevailing uncertain market conditions amid the rising cases of the virus and extension of the lockdown period have caused volatility and led to the downfall of broader markets on a global scale. There 21.07 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.65 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The number of active coronavirus cases reported in India rises to 16,116 cases including 519 deaths and 2,300 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, total cases increased by 1,324.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by positive global cues, amid buying pressure in index heavyweight HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank etc. BSE Sensex traded 100 points higher at 31,680 and Nifty rose 32 points higher to 9,301.

9.00 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 20

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Cadila, Tata Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Stock in news: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Cadila, Tata Motors and more

8.45 AM: Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose or 2.99%, the S&P 500 gained 2.68% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.38%. European indices also closed higher tracking the trend.

US Stocks closed higher on Friday on hopes of Donald Trump's plan to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy

Asian indices had a rough start today, with US crude prices falling in early trade as the global lockdown saw fuel demand falling. Brent crude was off 32 cents at $27.75 a barrel.

Where Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3%, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.1%. Taiwan, Strait Times and SGX Nifty fell marginally lower.

8.35AM: HDFC Bank Q3

The lender on Saturday reported a 24.6% yoy growth in its net profit at Rs 26,257.3 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 21,078.14 crore in the financial year 2018-19. Bank's net revenues jumped 20.6% to Rs 79,447.1 crore in FY20 versus Rs 65,869.1 crore in FY19.

HDFC Bank net profit rises 24% to Rs 26,257 crore in FY20; asset quality improves

8.25AM: Coronavirus toll

There 21.07 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.65 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The number of active coronavirus cases reported in India rises to 16,116 cases including 519 deaths and 2,300 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, total cases increased by 1,324.

8.15 AM: Q4 Earnings today

Birla Money, Infosys and Linde India are among the top companies that will be reporting their March quarterly earnings.

8.10 AM: FII/ DII action on Friday

FIIs net sell Rs 1391.98 cr while DIIs net buy Rs 534.24 cr in equities on April 17

8.05 AM: Rupee closing on Friday

Rupee, the local currency benchmark, closed 48 paise higher at 76.39 against the US dollar on Friday.

8.00 AM : Friday's Closing bell

On Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed at day's high, tracking gains in global key indices. BSE Sensex ended 986 points higher at 31,588, NSE Nifty traded 298 points higher at 9,291.

Sensex gains 986 points as RBI unveils steps to fight Covid-19 crisis, financials rally