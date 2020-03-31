Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 450 points, Nifty at 8,450; metal stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and still traded on a positive note on Tuesday, with Reliance & HDFC being the top contributors on positive global cues. Sensex traded 350 points higher at 28,787 and Nifty rose 109 points to trade at 8,390. Global markets turned green on prospects of more government stimulus and lockdowns to combat the virus spread. Market experts said that in a global-equities-led recovery, domestic investors are value-buying during each dip in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Infosys.

Globally, there are over 8 lakh confirmed cases and 37,852 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.65 lakh have recovered globally. In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown to cross 1,100-mark yesterday. India reported the biggest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases at 200 today. As of Tuesday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 1,300, with 102 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 38.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer ended 1,375.27 points or 4.61% lower at 28,440.32, and the broader Nifty fell 379.15 points, or 4.38%, to close at 8,281.10.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 4,363.61 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. In the meanwhile, domestic investors bought

Value-buying in index heavyweights

10: 05 AM

Rupee erases early gains

10:00 AM

Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 75.51 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.

Top gainers and losers today

9: 55e AM

Tata Steel, HDFC, Axis Bank, M&M, Reliance Industries, ONGC, ITC, HCL Tech and Titan rallied up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank plunged up to 15 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Maruti were also among the laggards.

Brent today

9: 50 AM

Brent Crude was trading at $23.45 per barrel, up 3.03%.Later the global oil benchmark, erased gains and traded 2.16% higher at USD 26.99 per barrel.

Indices erase gains

9: 40 AM

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty erased early gains, however traded on a positive note on Tuesday, with Reliance & HDFC being the top contributors, amid positive global cues. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 350 points higher at 28,787 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 109 points to trade at 8,390.

Why are global indices in green territory

9: 30 AM

Asian counterparts rose on Monday following the manufacturing data from China, showing signs of pick up in factory activity. China's March official manufacturing PMI stood at 52 as compared to 35.7 & its official services PMI stood at 52.3 as against 29.6 (month-on-month basis)

US stocks rose yesterday, led in part by healthcare stocks and closed higher, amid the lock down extension, with all three major indices S&P, Nasdaq and Dow Jones ending 3% higher. US Futures (Dow Jones) on Monday also rose to 22,295, up 700 points, led by an 8% surge in Johnson & Johnson which rallied after announcing a vaccine candidate for coronavirus.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Domestic indices opened on a positive note today, backed by strong global cues. Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 800 points higher at 29,294 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 245 points to trade at 8,529.

Rupee opens 13 paise higher

9: 10 AM

Rupee opens 13 paise stronger at 75.52 per US dollar as compared to the previous close of 75.65 on Monday.

Pre-open session

9: 00 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 500 points higher and NSE 50-share index Nifty strated at 8,450.

Coronavirus update

8: 45 AM

Global indices sink except China's

8: 30 AM

Key indices such as Sensex, Dow Jones, DAX and CAC have lost 26.1%, 22.7%, 27.3% and 26.7%, respectively since the first case of coronavirus was reported in China. On the other hand, Chinese bourse Shanghai Composite has lost merely 4.1% to 2,772 on March27 compared to 2,891 on November 15 last year.

Exchanges notify on settlement of trades

8: 25 AM

As notified by the exchange circular trades placed on Monday, 30th March 2020 will be settled on Friday, 3rd April 2020. Trades placed on Tuesday, 31st March & Wednesday, 1st April will be settled on Tuesday, 7th April 2020.

Stocks to watch today on March 31

8: 20 AM

NMDC, JSW Energy, Suzlon, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Coromandel Intenational, Maharshtra Scooters, Piramal Enterprises, Gujarat Gas, HeidelbergCement, Jubilant Industries and Federal Bank are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session.

Global markets turn positive

8: 15 AM

Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. SGX Nifty traded 185 points higher at 8,447 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

Market expectations

8:10 AM

BenchmarksSensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues.

Closing on Monday

3: 55 PM

Extending decline for the second straight session, Sensex and Nifty ended at day's low on Monday, tracking weak cues from overseas. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 1,375 points lower at 28,440 and NSE 50-share index Nifty fell 379 points to close at 8,281.