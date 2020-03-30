Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 points, Nifty at 8,560; All sectors in red

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty traded bearish on Monday, tracking weak cues from overseas as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus-induced lockdowns tightened across the world and in India. Extending decline for the second straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 358 points lower at 29,427 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,940, falling 120 points.

Globally indices traded deep in red as investors turned risk averse amid rising lockdowns due to the virus spread. On Friday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 131 points lower at 29,815 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed at 8,660, falling 18 points.

In global key indices, Wall Street stocks closed lower on Friday as US surpassed Italy and China in terms of the total Coronavirus cases. Asian indices also opened in red territory, following mixed cues from other global counterparts.

Globally, there are over 7.2 lakh confirmed cases and 33,976 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.85 lakh have recovered globally.

In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown to cross 1,100-mark. On Friday, the third day of the lockdown saw a rise to 116 in new cases. The country saw the highest surge in infections on Wednesday, at 121, the first day of the lockdown confining 1.3 billion people indoors. As of Monday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 1,100, with 95 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 30.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Market update: Market off opening lows

10: 40 AM

Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty traded bearish on Monday, tracking weak cues from overseas as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus-induced lockdowns tightened across the world and in India. Extending decline for the second straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 358 points lower at 29,427 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,940, falling 120 points.

M&M drops 8% on suspension of operations

10: 30 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price fell in early trade today after the auto firm said has suspended all its manufacturing operations across India due to rising number of coronavirus cases and in compliance with directive of the government.

Share price of M&M plunged 8.16% to Rs 271.50 compared to the previous close of Rs 295.65 on BSE.

FII/ DII action on Friday

10: 20 AM

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 355.78 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. Meanwhile, domestic investors bought equity shares worth Rs 1,703.72 crore on Friday.

Reliance Securities on Rupee

10: 00 AM

According to Reliance Securities, rupee could track weak regional equities which resumed their fall this Monday morning after the number of coronavirus infections surged around the world.

"However, we believe that RBI could be present to intervene to curb excess volatility. Technically, USDINR spot is expected to remain in the range of 74.70-75.70 levels," it noted.

Rupee slips 32 paise to 75.21 against US dollar

9: 40 AM

Rupee opened weaker on Monday, declining 32 paise to 75.21 per dollar as against Friday's close of 74.89.

Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee slips 32 paise to 75.21 amid coronavirus scare

All sectors in red

9: 30 AM

In terms of sectors, Nifty realty and auto dropped 4% each, followed by 3.5% fall in banking, financials and metals. Nifty Media was down 2%, while IT, FMCG and Pharma were declining 1%.

Top losers and gainers on BSE, NSE

9: 25 AM

On BSE Sensex, except ITC and TCS, all the other 28 stocks were trading in red, with HDFC, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finance declining the most (4-8%). On NSE Nifty, Cipla, TCS, ITC traded in green. Whereas UPL, Shree Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finance fell the most out of the 27 stocks trading in red territory.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty have opened strongly bearish on Monday, tracking weak cues from overseas. Extending decline for the second straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 1,035 points lower at 28,777 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,389, falling 270 points.

Cases continue to rise in India

9:15 AM

In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown to cross 1,100-mark. On Friday, the third day of the lockdown saw a rise to 116 in new cases. The country saw the highest surge in infections on Wednesday, at 121, the first day of the lockdown confining 1.3 billion people indoors.

Coronavirus update on India

9: 10 AM

India's government is ramping up steps to contain the pandemic as the number of novel coronavirus cases are mounting across the nation. With 1,100 people testing positive for the COVID-19 and more than 30 people dead, the Modi government is faced with the herculean task to contain the deadly virus.

Coronavirus in India Live updates: COVID-19 cases cross 1,100-mark; SC to hear PIL on migrant workers' exodus

The Finance Ministry and the central bank of India will decide the government's borrowing plan for the first half of FY21 on Tuesday, March 31

RBI-FinMin to meet on Mar 31; to decide H1FY21 borrowing plan

Pre-open session on Monday

9:05 AM

Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty have pre-opened on a negative note on Monday, tracking weak cues from overseas. Extending decline for the second straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 250 points lower at 29,570 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,359, falling 300 points.

US President extends social distancing rules to 30 April

8: 55 AM

US stocks deepened their losses on Friday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the nation. After markets closed, US President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion stimulus package into law. He further extended the administration's social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days through the end of April. The number of US cases passed 100,000, and the death toll exceeded 1,500.

Domestic highlights

8: 50 AM

In a major move to combat the outbreak, RBI has cut the repo rate by 75 bps & reverse repo by 90 bps in response to the unprecedented COVID=19 crisis. The apex lender has also slashed cash reserve ratio by 100 bps to 3% & cut SLR by 3%.

In other cues, the Supreme Court has granted auto companies some relief for BS-IV vehicle sales, saying that companies can sell 10% of their BS-IV inventory for 10 days after the lockdown lifts.

Global market scenario

8: 40 AM

Markets traded in red on a global scale today as investors understood the degree of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 4.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.79%.

Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, while South Korea shed 2.7%. Japan's Nikkei fell 3.2%.

In Europe, FTSE dropped 5.25%, CAC fell 4.2% and DAX 3.6%.

Oil price tumbles

8: 30 AM

Oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies. Brent crude futures lost $1.45 to $23.48 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 91 cents to $20.60.

Stocks to watch today on March 30

8: 25 AM

SBI, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, TVS Motors, Bank of India, Motherson Sumi, SpiceJet among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session.

Stocks in news: SBI, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Bank of India and more

Coronavirus data

8: 20 AM

Globally, there are over 7.2 lakh confirmed cases and 33,976 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.85 lakh have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 1,024, with 95 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 27.

Global equities in red

8: 15 AM

Globally indices traded deep in red as investors turned risk averse amid rising lockdowns due to the virus spread. In global key indices, Wall Street stocks closed lower on Friday as US surpassed Italy and China in terms of the total Coronavirus cases. Asian indices also opened in red territory, following mixed cues from other global counterparts.

Coronavirus impact: Asian shares slide, oil prices tumble on Monday

SGX Nifty in red

8: 10 AM

SGX Nifty on Singaporean Exchange traded 195 points lower at 8,447, indicating a negative start on the domestic grounds.

Closing on Friday

8: 00 AM

On Friday, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 131 points lower at 29,815 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed at 8,660, falling 18 points.

Share Market Update: Sensex ends 131 points lower, Nifty at 8,660; Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp drop 7%