Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 700 points, Nifty above 7,800; PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm

BSE 30-share index Sensex rose 688 points to trade at 26,737. Similarly, NSE 50-share barometer NSE Nifty climbed 195 points higher to 7,833 mark. Overseas, SGX Nifty rose 3.2% higher. Hang Seng and Taiwan index traded higher by 4%. Nikkei and Kospi climbed the most, by 7% each. Shanghai was up by 0.7%.

Yesterday, Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest losses ever as lockdowns across the country took a heavy toll on financial markets. While Sensex lost 3,934 points to close at 25,981, Nifty closed 1,135 points lower at 7,610. Worldwide, there are currently 379,080 confirmed cases and 16,524 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 24, 2020. In India, panic escalated as coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 499. The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 10 in the country.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Global indices on freefall

12: 10 PM

In terms of global key indices, DOW Jones and DAX have declined over 34% each since the start of year 2020, while Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng has dropped 23%. Shanghai index has dropped 16.77% year to date.Compared to this, Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty have dropped 37% since the beginning of year.

Investors gain Rs 4 lakh cr

12:00 PM

Investors gained Rs 4.35 lakh crore within minutes of market opening today after Sensex and Nifty attempted a pullback following the worst session of fall in their history. Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 106.21 lakh crore today compared to Monday's close of Rs 101.86 lakh crore.

Investors gain over Rs 4.35 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty attempt recovery

Market gains momentum

11: 50 AM

In a volatile trading session of Tuesday, domestic indices Sensex and Nifty turned green, tracking rise in global key indices. Further investor sentiments were strengthened after PM Modi tweeted that he will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today, on the coronavirus outbreak. BSE 30-share index Sensex rose 688 points to trade at 26,737. Similarly, NSE 50-share barometer NSE Nifty climbed 195 points higher to 7,833 mark.

Accorting to market experts, extreme lockdown measures taken by the government of India and authorities across the world has put immense pressure in investor sentiment and turned global markets bearish.

Global markets in green

11: 45 AM

Overseas, SGX Nifty rose 3.2% higher. Hang Seng and Taiwan index traded higher by 4%. Nikkei and Kospi climbed the most, by 7% each. Shanghai was up by 0.7%

PM to address nation at 8 PM

11: 20 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected almost 500 people in the country and led to full lockdowns in 24 states/UTs.

PM Modi tweeted," Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March, 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.

Losers and gainers today

11:15 AM

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Titan, L&T, Tata Steel, Asian Paint and ICICI Bank, while HCL Tech, HUL, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

Sustained FII outflows

11:05 AM

Amid the current global risk-off sentiments, foreign investors have been offloading investmentfromequity market on a continued basis.

FIIs have sold USD 6,698 million worth of equities in the March month. Since the beginning of the year, foriegn investors have offloaded USD 4,911 million worth of domestic equities.

Rupee trades at 76.20 per dollar

11:00 AM

The domestic unit Rupee gave up early gains and traded 10 paise lower at 76.20 per US dollar on Tuesday. The local currency has declined by 513 basis points in 3 months, 436 points in one month to the lowest level of 76.4 per US dollar, hit on March 23, 2020.

Sensex and Nifty freefall

10: 55 AM

The 30-share barometer Sensex has erased 37.3% gains since the last 3 months. It has dropped 35.6% in one month and 13.2% over the last week. On a similar note, Nifty, the 50-share barometer has dropped 37.7% in 3 months, 35.7% in one month and 13% in the last week itself.

Nifty outlook

10: 50 AM

Reliance Securities in its daily report said," As mentioned earlier, our bearish view will remain intact as its key technical indicators (on the longer-term timeframe charts) were remained below their averages. However a pullback cannot be ruled out after such a sharp decline. In case of a pullback, the index will face hurdle around 8,900 level. On the lower side, NIFTY will find major supports around 6,850 and 6,300 levels. As for the day, support is placed at around 7,520 and then at 7,250 levels, while resistance is observed at 8,200 and then at 8,900 levels."

Indices turn green as global market volatile

10: 45 AM

In a volatile trading session of Tuesday, domestic indices Sensex and Nifty turned green and traded higher, tracking rise in global key indices. BSE 30-share index Sensex rose 100 points to trade at 26,109. Similarly, NSE 50-share barometer NSE Nifty climbed 46 points higher to 7,656 mark.

SGX Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange traded 1.45% higher. Taiwan and Nikkei index rose 5% higher, while Hang Seng, Shanghai and Strait Times gained in the range of 1-3%. Although, Coronavirus fears continued its panic among investors due to the disruption of businesses and forced lockdowns and kept market sentiments volatile.

Sectors turn red

10: 35 AM

Sector-wise, banking indices dropped 5%, followed by 4-3% fall in media, auto and realty stocks. On the other hand, pharma, IT were rising 3%, while FMCG was up 1.5%.

Market falls further

10: 30 AM

BSE 30-share index Sensex fell 250 points to trade at 25,814. Similarly, NSE 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 85 points lower to 7,525 mark

Markets back in red

10: 25 AM

Market indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile, in line with global counterparts that erased gains on Tuesday, as investors panicked over the global economic damage from COVID-19 pandemic. BSE 30-share index Sensex fell 180 points to trade at 25,804. Similarly, NSE 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 52 points lower to 7,550 mark. Overseas, global markets erased early losses as fears sparked among investors due to the disruption of businesses and forced lockdowns.

Market sentiments improve on RBI's liquidity boost

10:00 AM

Traders said investor sentiments improved after the Reserve Bank as part of its effort to boost liquidity on Monday said it will conduct Rs 1 lakh crore of short-term variable repo auction.

The repo auctions will be conducted in two tranches. The first repo auction of Rs 50,000 crore was held on Monday.

The second tranche of Rs 50,000 crore of repo auction will be conducted on Tuesday.

Commodities, currencies in green today

9: 55 AM

In line with global equity markets, commodity and emerging market currencies also benefited from the Fed's announcements.

Rupee recovered marginally on Tuesday and rose 18 paise to 76.02 against US dollar in early trade.

Gold surged in the wake of the Fed's promise of yet more cheap money, and was last up 1.7% at $1,578.45 per ounce having rallied from a low of $1,484.65 on Monday.

Oil prices also bounced after recent savage losses. Brent crude firmed 97 cents to $28.00.

Amid the coronavirus panic, the bearish trend has pervaded with most markets like bonds, currencies, equities, and commodities all witnessing sell-off conditions. Other markets have also notably underperformed in recent trades, mirroring the drop in the equity market.

Fed announcement that led the rally today

9: 45 AM

On the major announcement from Fed, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The Fed is now leading from the front with its historic package which includes open-ended purchase of securities, direct loans to companies, purchase of corporate bonds, lending against student loans & credit card loans etc."

He further added," This comprehensive package for the Wall Street and the main street is unprecedented and gives the message that the World's largest central bank will 'do whatever it takes' to mitigate the economic crisis. Other central banks can be expected to follow suit with bold measures to ease the severely strained credit and financial markets. A major package from the GOI and RBI can be expected shortly. Markets likely to remain hugely volatile with rising possibility of V shaped recovery occasionally. However, the calamity facing humanity is enormous."

CSR spending

9: 40 AM

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services shared his views on spending of CSR funds for India's fight against Covid-19. "This is a most welcome & desirable initiative. A major deficiency in India's fight against Covid-19 is the grossly inadequate testing. There are private labs which can do the testing for a fee. Now, this can be funded by CSR and will certainly help in timely testing, early detection and "flattening of the curve."

Asian markets in green today

9: 35 AM

Overseas, Asian counterparts followed bullish trend in Dow Futures that surged after Fed announced programmes to support the market. US Federal Reserve has announced that it will launch a barrage of programs aimed at helping markets function more efficiently in the wake of the virus pandemic.

Nifty near-term outlook

9: 30 AM

"7,850-8,000 zone is likely to act as near term resistance zone for the Nifty," said Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Securities and added that, "Markets are oversold in the near term but they can continue to remain oversold for a considerable amount of time before it reverses."

Santosh Meena, Senior Analyst, TradingBells suggested," Levels are meaningless in such kind of market but 7500 is one psychological level for the Nifty while 7250-6825 is the next important support zone where we can expect a probable bottom." Although he added that," If any minor relief comes in front of Coronavirus then we can expect a smart recovery in the market."

Markets, meanwhile, are close to its lowest points on trailing Price to book value and a true bottom could be formed only when the cases in US plateau and after assessing the economic impact, JM Financial added in its report.

Opening Bell

9:20 AM

Reversing losses from multiyear lows recorded yesterday, Sensex and Nifty gained 4% at the pre-open session of Tuesday and opened 5% higher, following overseas trend.

BSE 30-share index Sensex rose 1,250 points to trade at 27,260. Similarly, NSE 50-share barometer NSE Nifty climbed 410 points higher to 8,027 mark.

Factories shutdown all over the country as cases rise to 499

9: 10 AM

Coronavirus fears sparked worries among market participants as a growing number of infections led to the disruption of businesses and forced several districts into lockdown. In India, panic escalated as coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 499. The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 10 in the country.

Companies from all-sectors have announced temporary suspension production to safeguard its employees and announced the closure of operations and shutdown of service facilities until further notice, as COVID-19 continued to spread despite lockdowns. This has led to fears of a deep recession in investors, which is likely to continue until the second half of the year.

SEBI extends due date for regulatory filings

9:05 AM

Yesterday, market regulator SEBI extended the due date for regulatory filings, compliances for REITs & InvITs in order to enable issuers who intend/propose to list NCDs, NCRPs, commercial paper.

Pre open session: Market turns green

9:00 AM

At pre-open session, BSE 30-share index Sensex rose 1,000 points to trade at 26,985. Similarly, NSE 50-share barometer NSE Nifty climbed 140 points higher to 7,750 mark.

FII/DII action on Monday

8: 55 AM

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equity shares worth Rs 2,989 crore from the equity market while domestic investors added 1,082 crore in the equtiy segment on Monday.

FIIs have pulled out Rs 51,240 for one month and Rs 67,930 since the beginning of the year. The domestic currency dropping to 76 levels against the American currency has further raised fears of further foreign outflows.

Coronavirus update

8: 50 AM

With concerns about the high population density, the Indian government imposed lockdown in 75 districts all over the country to mitigate the threat of rising coronavirus cases. As of today, 24 states/UT have announced full lockdowns in major districts while exempting essential services till 31 March 20. These states combined account for c.96% of country's GDP, JM Financial said in its report.

The report added," We do note that India is heading for a lockdown at an earlier stage in terms of- i) absolute numbers, and ii) also in terms of growth rate when compared to Asian nations like Iran and China, but at a later stage when compared to EU nations such as Italy, France and Spain."

IMF warns coronavirus recession could be worse than 2009

8: 45 AM

In global cues, IMF has said that the global recession will be imminent in 2020, that could be worse than the one triggered by the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, but world economic output should recover in 2021.

"The human costs of the coronavirus pandemic are already immeasurable and all countries need to work together to protect people and limit the economic damage," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

India Ratings on Rupee

8: 40 AM

India Ratings has said that it sees the ongoing global risk-off sentiment further weakening the Indian Rupee. As per the global brokerage house, it sees the local unit averaging at 77 per dollar in 2020 and 80 per US dollar in 2021.

Trading on Black Monday

8: 35 AM

Sensex and Nifty halted trading on Monday for the second time this month on Monday after falling 10% withing few minutes of the opening bell. Later both the barometers fell to fresh 52-week lows and closed over 13% lower after the government imposed lockdown in 75 districts with COVID-19 cases zooming to 415 in the country.

Coronavirus figures for today

8: 30 AM

Worldwide, there are currently 379,080 confirmed cases and 16,524 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 24, 2020. In India, panic escalated as coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 499. The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 10 in the country.

Global equities in green

8: 25 AM

Asian indices rebound in early trade today, with 6% gain in Nikkei and Kospi, 5.7% rise in Taiwan and SGX Nifty and 3% gain in others. Dow Futures also changed the trajectory and is trading 600 points higher.

SGX Nifty trades positive

8:20 AM

SGX Nifty Futures on the Singaporean Exchange was trading 442 points higher at 7,989, indicating positive start in domestic equity market.

Global scenario

8: 15 AM

Market trend turned bullish overseas as Fed's extraordinary measures briefly lifted US stock index futures before Monday's trading session began. Later, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.96%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27%.

Following the positive cues, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose by 1.9% and Japan's Nikkei by 4.9%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2%.

Stocks to watch today on March 24

8: 10 AM

YES Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, RIL among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Monday's Close

8: 00 AM

Sensex, Nifty crumble on coronavirus woes: Stocks that bled the most today