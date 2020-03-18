Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips over 450 points, Nifty below 8,900; banking stocks top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE: Equity benchmarks indices turned volatile on Wednesday and traded strongly bearish amid heavy sell-off in banking stocks. As per market participants, investors began booking profits pushing both the bourses in the red. The index pared all gains to trade 350 points lower at 30,245 after jumping 522 points at open.

Similarly, after spiking over 160 points, the NSE Nifty was falling 53 points to 8,915. In the meanwhile, SGX Nifty Futures too gave up gains and turned red, falling 1.32% or 118 points to 8,886. Earlier, the 30-share index BSE Sensex opened 497 points higher to 31,076. Similarly, the 50-share index NSE Nifty 50 started the day by rising 153 points to 9,120 level.

Overseas, trend changed from red to green territory after policymakers further strengthened investors' hopes by assuring liquidity boost into the system amid the heightened fears of COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, domestic benchmarks dropped majorly by the last hour of trade and closed 2.5% lower. Sensex tanked 810 points to close at 30,597, while Nifty fell 230 points to end at 8,967. Policymakers worldwide have continued to ensure a globally coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic by closing borders, banning travel and assuring liquidity infusion into the system, in a move to curb economic fallout from the virus.

Besides the outbreak in China, the Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are currently 197,496 confirmed cases and 7,940 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as of March 18, 2020. Of these, 81,911 have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 142. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 4 by Wednesday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Market Update

10: 15 AM

Similarly, after spiking over 160 points, the NSE Nifty was falling 53 points to 8,915.

Oil prices today

10: 10 AM

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose over 1.50 per cent to USD 29.16 per barrel. In the meanwhile, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it plans to boost oil exports to more than 10 million barrels per day as theoil major escalates a price war with Russia.

FII/DII action on Tuesday

10: 10 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,044.69 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Banking stocks fall the most

10: 00 AM

Banking indices fell the most on BSE and NSE after Reuters reported that Indian banks were planning to appeal for NPA relative measures to the government amid the coronavirus outbreak which has led to fresh surge in bad loans.

As per Reuters report, the appeal to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be made via the Indian Banks' Association. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, rhe RBI had assured markets that it will take considered, calibrated actions to tackle the threat to the economy from the outbreak.

Rupee today

10:00 AM

The rupee appreciated 22 paise to 74.02 against US dollar in morning session after closing almost flat yesterday.

Market turns volatile

9:35 AM

Equity benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile on Wednesday and traded on a muted note. In the meanwhile, SGX Nifty Futures too gave up gains and turned red, falling 1.32% or 118 points to 8,886. Earlier, the 30-share index BSE Sensex opened 497 points higher to 31,076. Similarly, the 50-share index NSE Nifty 50 started the day by rising 153 points to 9,120 level.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Reversing from losses, benchmarks indices Sensex, Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, tracking overseas trend as investors were enthused over policymakers injecting liquidity and took measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The 30-share index BSE Sensex has risen points 497 higher to 31,076. Similarly, the 50-share index NSE Nifty 50 climbed 153 points to 9,120 level.

Market at pre-open

9:00 AM

At pre-open session on Wednesday, the 30-share index BSE Sensex has risen points 422 higher to 31,000. Similarly, the 50-share index NSE Nifty 50 climbed 88 points to 9,285 level.

Stocks in focus today

8:20 AM

YES Bank, Dr Reddy's, Delta Corp, Muthoot Finance among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Stocks in news: Dr Reddy's, Delta Corp, Muthoot Finance and more

Global market scenario

8: 40 AM

On Wall Street, stocks gave up losses and rose higher after the fed and White House took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,048.86 points, or 5.2%, to 21,237.38, the S&P 500 gained 143.06 points, or 6.00%, to 2,529.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 430.19 points, or 6.23%, to 7,334.78.

Following this, European indices, FTSE, DAX and CAC closed over 2% higher each.

Asian indices too turned green, with Set Composite and Strait times rising 2% each, followed b 1% gain in Nikkie. Kospi, SGX Nifty, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite grew around 0.50% each.

Coronavirus Update

8:30 AM

Market at close on Tuesday

8: 15 PM

Extending freefall from yesterday's session, market indices closed 2.5% lower on Tuesday, due to major sell off in global equities. Sensex tanked 810 points to close at 30,597, while Nifty fell 230 points to end at 8, 967.

