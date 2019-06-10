Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 240 points, Nifty above 11,940; Britannia, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra top performers

Share Market LIVE: Indian benchmark equities started on a positive note on account of global cues. Sensex is trading up by 260 points at 39,875 level and Nifty is trading up by 69 points at 11,940.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by PSU bank, Infra, IT, FMCG, Auto, Metal and Pharma. Media is only index on red, declining by 0.15% and Energy at 0.10%. India Vix is up at 14.91, up 0.06 points against the last close.

Market breadth in today's trade was positive, indicated by 1.58 AD ratio, with 907 stock advancing against 574 declining and 101 unchanged stocks. Similarly in BSE at an AD ratio of 1.45, 1041 stocks against 720 declining ones, while 105 stocks remained unchanged. Turnover in the equity segment on BSE stood at 586 cr, while on NSE stood at 8400.37 cr.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

Global update

11: 30 am

U.S. stock futures and Asian shares rose on Monday after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico in a deal to combat illegal migration from Central America, and as weak U.S. jobs data raised hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Global investors had feared that opening up another trade conflict, while still battling with China, could tip the United States and other economies into recession.

The Federal Reserve's next policy meeting is set for next week, on June 18-19.

Stocks gain as Mexico tariffs averted, yuan falls to 2019 lows https://t.co/bCPb3QAB4b#GlobalMarkets - Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 10, 2019

11: 10 am

As resolution through the insolvency courts keep getting delayed inordinately, the state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) has put on sale non-performing loans amounting to Rs 9,060 crore, including two large accounts - Bhushan Power & Steel and Alok Industries which are undergoing insolvency process but delayed.

BOB stock today touched an intraday high of Rs 124.70, up 2.85% from previous close of Rs 121.25.

Read more: BoB puts Bhushan Power, 66 others stressed accounts on block as insolvency court's process delays

Parvez Ahmad removed as Chairman of J&K Bank

10: 55 am

The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday removed J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad and appointed R K Chibber as interim chairman of the lender.

"Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director, shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the board," an order issued by Additional Secretary, Finance, Vishal Sharma said here.

The government, which owns majority stake in the bank, has said the decision to remove Ahmad was part of long term measures for improving functioning of the bank in accordance with RBI guidelines.

The stock of J&K bank has tanked over 19% intraday and is currently trading down at Rs 51.15.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Bureau raids J&K Bank over fraudulent appointments

Sensex Figure on 10 Jun, 2019 10:34 AM: 39,877.52 (via @binnyva) - Sensex India (@bse_sensex) June 10, 2019

Kotak Mahindra Bank among top losers after RBI imposes penalty for not reducing shareholding

10: 30 am

The bank issued a statement quoting,"The Reserve Bank of India has levied a penalty of INR 2,oo,oo,ooo on the Bank, for failure to comply With REI's directions to submit details of the promoter shareholding, the proposed course of action/ plans/ strategy by the Bank, and not conveying the commitment of the Bank for achieving promoter dilution as per the timelines stipulated. The Bank is examining the order."The stock is down by 16 points or over1% today at Rs 1496, against the last close of Rs 1512.

10: 15 am

Market breadth in today's trade was positive, indicated by 1.58 AD ratio, with 907 stock advancing against 574 declining and 101 unchanged stocks. Similarly in BSE at an AD ratio of 1.45, 1041 stocks against 720 declining ones, while 105 stocks remained unchanged. Turnover in the equity segment on BSE stood at 586 cr, while on NSE stood at 8400.37 cr.

Read more: Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 34,590 crore in m-cap; HDFC, HUL shine

Top Gainers

10: 00 am

Top gainers of BSE are DHFL, Cox & Kings, Mannupuram Finance, Abb amd Motherson sumi Systems.

The top gainers on NSE Britannia, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and L&T.

FII and DII

9: 45 am

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 478 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 179 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Additionally, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers for the previous four consecutive months. FPIs pour in Rs 7,095 crore in first week of June.

Read more: FPIs pour in Rs 7,095 crore in first week of June

Global Update

9: 30 pm

On the global front, Asian stocks climbed at the opening after Trump suspended his plans for tariffs on Mexico. Japanese, Hong Kong and South Korean stocks climbed 1% each, as did crude oil prices. SGX Nifty is up nearly half a percent in the Singapore Exchange. In the Wall Street, US Futures gained 0.2%. US Dow gained over 1.7% on hope of rate cut by US Fed. This week's market trend will be determined by the monsoon progress and May CPI data and recent credit risk issue by the NBFC.

Opening Bell

9: 15 am

Indian benchmark indices opened higher today on account of strong global cues. Sensex opened 296.45 points up at 39,912.35, while Nifty was trading at 11,956.80, up 86.10 points.