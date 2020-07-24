Stocks in news: Can Fin Homes, HPCL, Wipro, Bank of Maharashtra, AU Small Finance Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are ITC, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, GHCL, TCI Express, Welspun India among others.

Lupin: The company has received a tentative nod from the US Food & Drug Administration for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets.

HPCL: Company said that due to lockdown in the country, its sales were down by over 48.5% in April 2020 as compared to April 2019.

Can Fin Homes: Company's board approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via equity and Rs 4,000 crore via debt instruments.

AU Small Finance Bank: Lender's net profit gained 6%to Rs 201 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bank of Maharashtra: The bank's net profit rose 24.5% to Rs 101 crore for Q1FY21 from Rs 81.1 crore while net interest income (NII) increased 9.1% to Rs 1,087.9 crore from Rs 996.8 crore, YoY.

Biocon: The company's net profit in June quarter stood at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 206 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Its Q1FY21 consolidated revenue grew 14% to Rs 1,690 crore from Rs 1,483 crore in Q1FY20.

Mphasis: The company reported a 22.1% decline in its net profit at Rs 275.1 crore for Q1FY21 as against Rs 353.2 crore, YoY. Revenue declined 2.5% YoY to Rs 2,288 crore.

PNC Infratech: The company said it has received Letters of Acceptance (LOA) for 2 EPC projects from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an aggregate contract value of Rs 1,547.80 crore.

Wipor: Company said it will acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East, for 68 million euros (about Rs 589 crore).

Jubilant Industries: The company said it had temporarily suspended manufacturing in some of its plants due to COVID-19.

Earnings today: ITC, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, CCL Products, Coromandel International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GHCL, TCI Express, Texmo Pipes, Welspun India, among others will report Q1 FY21 earnings today