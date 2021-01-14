Stocks in news: Infosys, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, SAIL, NHPC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent.

Infosys: The company reported a 7.3% QoQ rise in profit at Rs 5,197 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 4,845 crore in Q2FY21, while its revenue rose 5.5% QoQ to Rs 25,927 crore from Rs 24,570 crore. The company raised FY21 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5% from 2-3% earlier and margin guidance to 24-24.5% from 23-24% earlier.

Wipro: IT company's dollar revenue registered highest growth in 36 quarters, rising 3.9% to $2,071 million in Q3FY21 from $1,992.4 million Q2FY21. The company sees Q4 dollar revenue growth at 1.5-3.5% over Q3.

IndusInd Bank: SEBI has granted the bank's promoters extension until February 18 on warrant subscription.

Indian Bank: The bank raised Rs 2,000 crore via bonds at 6.18 percent Coupon rate.

SAIL: The government will sell up to 10 percent stake in the company via offer for sale on January 14-15 and the offer price has been fixed at Rs 64 per share.

NHPC: The company signed Definitive Agreement for implementation of the approved resolution plan submitted by the company for takeover of Jalpower Corporation (JPCL), who was implementing 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV HE Project in Sikkim. NHPC will make an upfront payment of Rs 165 Crore for the resolution plan of JPCL.

Power Grid Corporation: The company signed the 'Termination Agreement' amongst Reliance Infrastructure and Parbati Koldam Transmission Company, terminating the shareholders' agreement which was executed between them to form a joint venture company named PKTCL.

Earnings today: Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent will announce their quarterly earnings.