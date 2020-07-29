Stocks in news: IDBI Bank, YES Bank, Castrol, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Bank of Baroda

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy, TVS Motor, IndiGo, Colgate among others

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower; Maruti, Airtel, Dr Reddy, IndiGo Q1 earnings today

IDBI Bank: The lender's net profit stood at Rs 144.3 crore in Q1FY21 as against a loss of Rs 3,800.8 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 21.65% to Rs 1,773.4 crore from Rs 1,457.73 crore, YoY.

Castrol India: The company reported 64.2% decline in its net profit of Rs 65.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 182.7 crore in the year-ago period. Company's revenue declined 52.8% to Rs 490.6 crore from Rs 1,039.6 crore, YoY.

IndusInd Bank: The bank's profit fell to Rs 460.64 crore in Q1FY21 from Rs 1,432.5 crore during same quarter last year. Banks' net interest income grew by 16.4% to Rs 3,309.2 crore, YoY.

Nestle India: The company's net profit gained 11.1% to Rs 486.6 crore in the April-June quarter as compared to Rs 437.8 crore. Its revenue rose 1.48% to Rs 3,050.48 crore as against Rs 3,000.8 crore, YoY.

Yes Bank: The privet sector lender reported 60.1% YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 45.44 crore for Q1FY21 as against Rs 113.76 crore in the same quarter last year. Lener's NII declined by 16.3% to Rs 1,908.2 crore as against Rs 2,280.6 crore, YoY.

RBL Bank: The bank's net profit in Q1FY21 dropped 47.1% to Rs 141.2 crore from Rs 267.05 crore. Lender's net interest income gained 27.4% to Rs 1,041.3 crore from Rs 817.32 crore, YoY.

Bank of Baroda: Lender has raised Rs 981 crore by issuing additional tier-1 bonds under Basel III norms.

Adani Ports and SEZ: Company said its Finance Committee has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $750 million.

Earnings today: Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TVS Motor Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, Ansal Housing, CEAT, GSK Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Manappuram Finance, Mastek, Navin Fluorine International, Omaxe, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sagar Cements, Snowman Logistics, among others will report Q1 FY21 earnings today.