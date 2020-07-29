Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty open muted; Maruti, Airtel, Dr Reddy, IndiGo Q1 earnings today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on July 24: Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty recovered from earlier losses and turned green, although traded muted. Sensex was rising 58 points higher at 38,581 and Nifty was rising 22 points higher at 11,322. Yesterday, Sensex closed 588 points higher at 38,492 and Nifty was rising 168 points higher at 11,300.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 20 AM: Market opens muted

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty recovered from earlier losses and turned green, although traded muted. Sensex was rising 58 points higher at 38,581 and Nifty was rising 22 points higher at 11,322.

9.05 AM: Market pre-opens lower

Sensex was trading 61 points lower at 38,431 and Nifty was falling 38 points lower at 11,274.

8. 55 AM: FOMC meet

Traders said markets will continue taking cues from the worldwide trend. As per market analysts, the US Fed meeting scheduled this week and key economic data announcements will be on investors' radar and market trend will depend upon commentary from the monetary policy meeting.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said,"Going ahead, the FOMC meet outcome (on 29th July) would be one of the key events to watch out for. Besides, the key economic data points would provide more clarity on the recovery in the economy."

8. 50 AM: Global equities turn red

Global equities reversed the trend and fell today as an impasse in US economic revival package negotiations sent investors into safe-haven assets like gold, which hovered near record highs. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he did not support everything in a $1 trillion Senate Republican coronavirus relief proposal, but indicated that talks were continuing.

Meanwhile, SGX Nifty was rising 44 points higher at 11,328, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

8. 45 AM: Technical indicators on Nifty

In the last few sessions, Nifty is consolidating in the range of 11250-11050. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles around 11,270 and 11,400 levels, where prior positive gaps are placed. However, in case of decline, support is placed at around 11,071 and then at 11,011 levels.

"We advise continuing with a positive yet cautious approach as Nifty is inching closer to the next hurdle at 10,350 levels," said Ajit Mishra.

8. 40 AM: Earnings today

Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TVS Motor Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, Ansal Housing, CEAT, GSK Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Manappuram Finance, Mastek, Navin Fluorine International, Omaxe, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sagar Cements, Snowman Logistics, among others will report Q1 FY21 earnings today.

8.35 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee, the local currency, ended unchanged at 74.83 per dollar yesterday

8. 30 AM: Last Closing

Sensex and Nifty ended on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities and healthy buying interest seen in index heavyweights throughout the session. Bucking the trend from yesterday's losses, Sensex closed 588 points higher at 38,492 and Nifty was rising 168 points higher at 11,300.

