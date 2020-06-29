Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Vadilal, ITC, Coal India, Adani Power and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Petronet LNG, MRF, Bharat Electronics, GMR Infra, Central Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare, SJVN, AstraZeneca Pharma and CESC among others.

-Sensex gained 329.17 points or 0.94 per cent to 35,171, Nifty surged 94.10 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 10,383.

-On the currency front, the rupee pared initial gains and settled on a flat note at 75.65 against the US dollar.

-On a net basis, FIIs sold off Rs 753 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,304 crore worth in equities today.

HDFC Bank: The lender plans to raise Rs 10,000 - 13,000 crore through share sale in India and issuance of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the third quarter of 2020-21.

Piramal Enterprises: Company said US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc will buy 20% stake in its subsidiary- Piramal Pharma for around $490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore)

Reliance Industries: The oil conglomerate has pushed back the start of production from the second wave of discoveries in its eastern offshore KG- D6 block to September/October after the COVID-19 lockdown imposed unprecedented constraints in execution of the deepwater project

Bajaj Auto: The auto major has informed on Friday that more than 200 of its employees have tested positive and four have died to Covid-19 at its Waluj plant in Aurangabad.

Axis Bank: Lender said S&P Global Ratings on Friday lowered banks' ratings due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India.

IndiGo, SpiceJet: As per news reports, Indian government has permitted airlines to increase their number of domestic passenger flights to 45%

Phoenix Mills: Company board plans to consider fund-raising on June 29.

Adani Transmission: Company has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company for execution of the Kharghar Vikhroli transmission project.

Punjab National Bank: Lender's managing director S S Mallikarjuna Rao has said that the bank intends to sell some of its real estate assets and properties, including its old headquarter building. He added that here are no plans to sell non-core assets, including subsidiaries, in the current financial year.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major's CEO Erez Israeli said in an analyst call that the pharma company expects to launch 25 products in the US market in the current financial year. He added that the company has 99 cumulative filings pending for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), including two new drug approvals (NDAs).

Vadilal Industries: Company informed the exchanges that Anil Patil and Yogesh Bhatt, interim chief executive officers have tendered their resignations.

IDBI Bank: lender on Saturday said it will sell part of its stake (21%) in IDBI Federal Life Insurance to Belgian multinational insurance company Ageas Insurance and Federal Bank.

Adani Power: The company said it has received shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches.

Coal India: The company reported 23.24% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,625.76 crore for the quarter ended March 31 as against Rs 6,026.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Company's revenue came in at Rs 27,568.3 crore as against Rs 28,585 crore YoY.

South Indian Bank: The private sector lender reported a net loss of Rs 143.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as compared to profit at Rs 70.51 crore. Lender's NII came in at Rs 595.8 crore as against Rs 499.3 crore YoY.

ITC: Company reported rise in net profit to Rs 3,797 crore in Q4FY20 against profit of Rs 3,481.9 crore in Q4 FY19. Company's revenue saw a fall on a YoY basis to Rs 11,420 crore in Q4 FY19 as against Rs 12,206 crore in Q4 FY19.

DCB Bank: Lender is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity and debt instruments. The bank will seek shareholders' approval in its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) next month.

Earnings Today: Petronet LNG, MRF, Bharat Electronics, GMR Infra, Central Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare, SJVN, AstraZeneca Pharma and CESC among others will report Q4 results today.