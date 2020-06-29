Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 480 points, Nifty at 10,230; Coal India, Hindalco, Axis Bank top laggards

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty fell almost 1.4% each by the first hour of session on Monday, taking cues from weak global equities. BSE Sensex fell 450 points lower at 34,713 and NSE Nifty was trading 147 points down at 10,236. Asian counterparts were trading lower today, including SGX Nifty that traded 70 points lower at 10,266, indicating negative trend in domestic market today. On Friday's trade, Sensex gained 329.17 points or 0.94 per cent to 35,171, Nifty surged 94.10 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 10,383. Meanwhile, companies set to announce their earnings are Petronet LNG, Tata Steel, Bharat Forge, Venky's, J&K Bank, Raymond, Punjab & Sind Bank, Minda Corp, Bharat Dynamics, NOCIL, SJVN, RVNL, MSTC, Lux Industries, Hind Copper, Welspun, MRF, Bharat Electronics, GMR Infra, Central Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare, AstraZeneca Pharma and CESC among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10. 21 AM: Market falls further

Sensex and Nifty fell almost 1.4% each by the first hour of session on Monday, taking cues from weak global equities. BSE Sensex fell 450 points lower at 34,713 and NSE Nifty was trading 147 points down at 10,236.

10. 17 AM: Piramal Enterprises shares drop 2.7%

Piramal Enterprises share price fell over 2% on Monday's early trade after the company said US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc will buy 20% stake in its subsidiary- Piramal Pharma for around $490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore). The deal, being one of the largest private equity deals in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, is likely to be closed in 2020.

Following the update, the share price of Piramal Enterprises fell 2.7% intraday to the low of Rs 1,303 as against the last closing price of Rs 1,342 on BSE. Earlier the stock opened higher at Rs 1,357 and also touched an intraday high of Rs 1,363.

9. 50 AM: Expert outlook

Reliance securities said,"We continue to believe that the index will remain in pressure for the near-term. On the lower side, the index will initially find support at around its 100-day SMA and then at around 50-day EMA, which are now placed at around 10,004 and 9,823 levels, respectively. On the higher side, its prior highs connecting upward slopping intermediate trend line will cap the up-move, which is placed at around 10,550 mark. As for the day, support is placed at around 10,180 and then at 10,020 levels, while resistance is observed at 10,440 and then at 10,550 levels."

9. 30 AM: Market Cap data

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 92,130.59 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer. HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC also witnessed a jump in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank finished with losses.

Six of top 10 companies add Rs 92,130.59 crore in m-cap; TCS, biggest gainer

9. 25 AM: Global cues

Globally, markets were trading lower tracking weakness from Wall Street, on back of surge in Covid-19 infections in various western and southern parts of the US, that reopened earlier.Where the global death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, about one-quarter of all the deaths so far have been in the United States.

Asian share markets also started weak on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.2%.

Global Markets: Asian equities slip as coronavirus cases surge

9. 18 AM: Oil declines today

Oil prices on Monday slipped amid concerns that the second wave of pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies and thus hurt demand for fuel. Brent crude futures were trading 62 cents lower at $40.40 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 60 cents to $37.89.

9. 10 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Monday, backed by weak global equities. BSE Sensex fell 244 points lower at 34,926 and NSE Nifty was trading 71 points down at 10,311. Asian counterparts were trading lower today, including SGX Nifty that traded 70 points lower at 10, 266, indicating negative trend in domestic market today.

9. 05 AM: Expert outlook

"We see a good bounce back in a few large cap stocks, which are trading at very good support levels. Downside support for Nifty is seen at 10,200 points while upside resistance comes at 10,400 level," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

8. 56 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 29

HDFC Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Vadilal, Adani Transmission among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Vadilal, ITC, Coal India, Adani Power and more

8. 53 AM: Technical outlook

"Markets are still going to be significantly influenced by updates on India-Sino standoff and US-Sino trade talks. While these influences might only be sentimental but if FPIs start selling, markets can really fall from the cliff as they have already bounced back 38% which statistically is a good number for markets to start drifting lower," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities.

8. 47 AM: What to expect from markets this week

The benchmark equity indices - Sensex and Nifty - managed to end the week with a 1 per cent gain, even as coronavirus and India-China border tensions have kept the volatility on the higher side. The coming week would be watched closely by the investors due to June PMI data, auto sales numbers, coronavirus updates and development in the India-China border row.

Share market update for week ahead: 5 things you need to know

8. 43 AM: FII/ DII data

On a net basis, FIIs sold off Rs 753 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,304 crore worth in equities today.

8. 40 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Petronet LNG, Tata Steel, Bharat Forge, Venky's, J&K Bank, Raymond, Punjab & Sind Bank, Minda Corp, Bharat Dynamics, NOCIL, SJVN, RVNL, MSTC, Lux Industries, Hind Copper, Welspun, MRF, Bharat Electronics, GMR Infra, Central Bank of India, Fortis Healthcare, AstraZeneca Pharma and CESC among others.

8. 36 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, the rupee pared initial gains and settled on a flat note at 75.65 against the US dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing

On last Friday, Sensex gained 329.17 points or 0.94 per cent to 35,171, Nifty surged 94.10 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 10,383.

Sensex reclaims 35k mark, Nifty ends at 10,383 on rally in IT stocks