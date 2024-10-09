scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
10,000% return in 5 years! Buy this multibagger stock, say analysts post Q2 results

Feedback

10,000% return in 5 years! Buy this multibagger stock, say analysts post Q2 results

The stock climbed 5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 707.80. It is up 195.66 per cent in 2024 so far, 325.02 per cent in one year and 1,127.39 per cent in the past two years. 

Multibagger stock: Arihant Stock Broking said the company has secured supply agreements with electrical steel manufacturers for the next three years and with copper suppliers for the next two years, ensuring stability. Multibagger stock: Arihant Stock Broking said the company has secured supply agreements with electrical steel manufacturers for the next three years and with copper suppliers for the next two years, ensuring stability.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (TRIL) saw its shares hitting their 5 per cent upper circuit limit in Wednesday's trade, as a couple of brokerages retained 'Buy' ratings on the stock, following the company's healthy September quarter results. This is even as the scrip has rallied 10,000 per cent in the past five years.

Related Articles

Analysts noted that TRIL is undertaking an ambitious capacity expansion program, which will not only make the company India's largest transformer manufacturer, but also one amongst a few that has control of key inputs through backward integration.

"Given the unprecedented demand tailwinds, we maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 861 valuing the company at 35x 1HFY27E EPS," Antique Stock Broking said in a note.

Source: BSE

The stock climbed 5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 707.80. It is up 195.66 per cent in 2024 so far, 325.02 per cent in one year and 1,127.39 per cent in the past two years.

TRIL reported a multifold jump in net profit at Rs 45.30 crore for the September quarter against a net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue for the quarter grew 79.4 per cent at Rs 461 crore compared with Rs 257 crore YoY.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said TRIL beat its Q2FY25 estimates by a mile powered by strong execution (up 80 [er cent YoY), lifting operating profit margin (OPM) to 15 per cent.

"New OI grew 3 times YoY to Rs 1,000 crore, jacking up backlog to INR35bn (executable over 15–18 months) even as tender pipeline is strong at Rs 17,000 crore (20 per cent strike rate). Management maintained FY25E revenue guidance of Rs 2,000 crore with Ebitda margin of 14 per cent-plus, expanding to Rs 4,500 crore and 17 per cent, respectively, by FY27E," it said.

Nuvama said HV power transformer manufacturers are seeing a Goldilocks phase of T&D cycle—high demand, coupled with short supply spurring premium pricing and margins. Factoring in higher margins and other income, it raised its FY25E/26E EPS estimates by 18 per cent and 3 per cent and suggested a ‘BUY’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 (35x FY27E EPS).

Arihant Stock Broking said TRIL has secured supply agreements with electrical steel manufacturers for the next three years and with copper suppliers for the next two years, ensuring stability.

The company will refrain from accepting orders for the additional 15k MVA capacity until it reaches at least 95 per cent completion. A positive cash flow from operations is anticipated by the end of this year, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 09, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd