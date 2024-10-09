scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Jindal SAW shares: This multibagger will turn ex-date for stock split today

Feedback

Jindal SAW shares: This multibagger will turn ex-date for stock split today

Jindal SAW share price: The multibagger stock has rallied 123 per cent in past one year and a solid 804 per cent in the past five years.

Jindal SAW operates four strategic business divisions of SAW pipes, DI pipes & Fittings, Seamless Pipes & Tubes and Mining & Pellets. Jindal SAW operates four strategic business divisions of SAW pipes, DI pipes & Fittings, Seamless Pipes & Tubes and Mining & Pellets.

Shares of Jindal SAW Ltd will turn ex-date for stock split today. The stock with face value of Rs 2 would split into shares with face value of Re 1 each. Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of split of face value of equity shares. The multibagger stock has rallied 123 per cent in past one year and a solid 804 per cent in the past five years.

Related Articles

A stock split enhances liquidity of the company's equity shares and encourage the participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable to invest.

Jindal SAW operates four strategic business divisions of SAW pipes, DI pipes & Fittings, Seamless Pipes & Tubes and Mining & Pellets. It has geographically diversified manufacturing footprint spread across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. It has increased its presence in Bhilwara (Rajasthan) where apart from having low grade iron ore mine, it has also implemented an iron ore beneficiation and a pellet plant.

The order book for Iron & steel pipes and pellets stood at $1.65 billion. This included Iron & steel pipes orders worth $1,632 million and Pellets orders worth $15 million. A total of 32 per cent of Jindal SAW's orders are from global markets.

"The order book gives a visibility of approximately three to four quarters," SBI Securities said in an August note.

The brokerage said Jindal SAW's standalone debt increased from Rs 3,200 crore to Rs 3,900 crore, due to increase in working capital requirement on back of ramping up operations and lock in raw materials at stabilised prices. Jindal SAW expects to pay off the long term debt by FY26, the brokerage noted.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 09, 2024, 7:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Jindal Saw Ltd
Jindal Saw Ltd