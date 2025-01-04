scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
11 stocks join ₹1 lakh crore club: Hyundai, Swiggy lead large-cap surge

Feedback

11 stocks join ₹1 lakh crore club: Hyundai, Swiggy lead large-cap surge

While some stocks ascend to large-cap, others are moving to mid-cap. Adani Total Gas, NHPC, IDBI Bank, Shree Cements, and others will drop from large-cap to mid-cap as thresholds rise. The mid-cap cutoff has increased to ₹33,200 crore from ₹27,500 crore in June.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mid-caps now represent 19.6% of the market, up from 18.2% in July, while small-caps, at 18.3%, have seen modest growth. Mid-caps now represent 19.6% of the market, up from 18.2% in July, while small-caps, at 18.3%, have seen modest growth.

Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Housing Finance, Swiggy, and NTPC Green Energy are making their way into the big league. These newly listed stocks are among 11 set to join the large-cap category in February, according to the latest classification by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The upgrades come after a strong stock market performance. Hyundai Motor debuted in October, Bajaj Housing Finance in September, and Swiggy and NTPC Green Energy in November, cementing their rise into the ranks of India’s largest publicly traded companies.

Related Articles

The latest AMFI categorization for H1CY25 also includes CG Power, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), ICICI Prudential, Polycab India, Indus Towers, Cummins India, and Naukri operator Info Edge. These stocks join the top 100 by market capitalization, representing the large-cap segment, which accounts for 62.1% of the total market.

AMFI has raised the market-cap cutoff for large-caps to ₹1 lakh crore, up from ₹84,000 crore in June 2024, reflecting strong market momentum.

While some stocks ascend to large-cap, others are moving to mid-cap. Adani Total Gas, NHPC, IDBI Bank, Shree Cements, and others will drop from large-cap to mid-cap as thresholds rise. The mid-cap cutoff has increased to ₹33,200 crore from ₹27,500 crore in June.

Mid-caps now represent 19.6% of the market, up from 18.2% in July, while small-caps, at 18.3%, have seen modest growth.

Nuvama Research hailed the moves as “spectacular” and attributed them to the ongoing bull run. “These thresholds are breaking records, setting new highs with every semi-annual review,” the firm said, noting that the market’s evolving dynamics present unique opportunities for domestic investors.

The categorization change takes effect on February 1, 2025. While it doesn’t lead to automatic inflows or outflows, active mutual fund managers monitor these shifts closely when adjusting their portfolios across categories.

Additionally, new mid-cap entrants like Ola Electric, Vishal Megamart, Waaree Engineering, and Premiere Energies reflect the expanding scope of India’s mid-cap segment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 04, 2025, 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement