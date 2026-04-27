1,250% dividend alert: Plastics products stock's Q4 earnings-Check amount & record date

Shares of Supreme Industries rose over 4% on Monday after the plastic products maker reported its Q4 earnings. Supreme Industries shares gained 4.44% to Rs 3824 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 3661.25. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 46,824 crore.

The Board of Directors of the firm recommended a payment of final dividend at 1250 % i.e. Rs. 25 per equity share on 12,70,26,870 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each for the year ended 31 March, 2026 which together with Interim Dividend paid @ 550% i.e. Rs. 11 per equity share aggregates to at 1800 % i.e. Rs. 36 per equity share for the current year (Previous year at 1700% i.e. Rs. 34 per equity share).

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Aggregate outflow on account of dividend for the year will be Rs. 457 crore as against Rs 432 crore in previous year.

The board fixed record date for final dividend on Friday June 26, 2026.

Q4 earnings

The company reported a 16.5% rise in revenue to Rs 3527.66 crore in Q4 against Rs 3027.07 crore a year ago.

Net Profit rose 47.5% to Rs 433.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter against Rs 293.94 crore on a year on year (YoY) basis. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) in Q4 grew by nearly 50% from the year-ago period to rS 623 crore.

EBITDA margins in Q4 expanded by 400 basis points from the same quarter last year to 17.7% from 13.7%.

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For the full fiscal, Supreme Industries reported a volume growth of 11.8% for its plastics pipes business, falling short of the management guidance of 15% to 17% growth.

Supreme Industries Limited is a leading plastics product manufacturer, offering a wide and comprehensive range of plastic products in India.