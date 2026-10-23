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'1,500-1,600 pts Nifty fall in 3 months': JM on what if market benchmark slips below 22,000

'1,500-1,600 pts Nifty fall in 3 months': JM on what if market benchmark slips below 22,000

Stock market outlook: JM Financial said markets are at an extreme level of pessimism, with 22,550-22,180 forming a make-or-break zone for Nifty. If a recovery begins, it expects largecaps to do well.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 10:48 AM IST
'1,500-1,600 pts Nifty fall in 3 months': JM on what if market benchmark slips below 22,000If recovery fails and Nifty breaks below 22,000, expect a meltdown of another 1,500-1,600 points over next three months, JM Financial warned.

From the day's high of 22,787, Nifty slipped below the 22,500-mark on Friday, giving bears the upper hand. JM Financial's technical analysis suggested a break below 22,000 could severely damage the trend and open the door to another 1,500-1,600-point correction in the NSE benchmark over the next three months.

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JM Financial said markets are at an extreme level of pessimism, with 22,550-22,180 forming a make-or-break zone for Nifty. If a recovery begins, it expects largecaps to do well.

"If recovery fails and Nifty breaks below 22,000, expect a meltdown of another 1,500-1,600 points over next three months," it warned.

In the past, whenever the index has broken 200-week EMA, it has seen strong declines in the short term, but some of the best opportunities for long-term wealth creation, JM Financial said.

Market fundamentals: Why stock portfolios are bleeding; will selloff deepen? | BT Explainer

The domestic brokerage said Nifty's market breadth has deteriorated sharply, with only 24 per cent of stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages (DMAs). Just 22 per cent are above their 200-DMAs, placing largecap breadth close to stressed territory.

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"Importantly, the weakness is therefore not restricted to midcaps and smallcaps. Even the Nifty 50 is experiencing considerable internal breadth deterioration. The recent uptick in 50-DMA breadth for largecaps suggested the first signs of stabilization," it noted.

However, JM Financial viewed the broadening market stress across market-capitalisation segments as a sign that the foundation for a broader recovery in market breadth was being formed.

JM Financial said Nifty had underperformed the Nifty Midcap 100 for a prolonged period, with the Nifty-to-Midcap 100 ratio in a persistent declining trend since 2021, indicating that midcaps had significantly outperformed largecaps over the longer term.

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"The ratio is approaching a historical extreme: The Nifty/Midcap 100 ratio is currently around 0.40, close to the lower end of its long-term range. This suggests that the relative valuation/performance gap has become stretched," it said.

Despite improving momentum, the ratio remains below its key moving averages. A sustained move above these averages, followed by a higher high, would provide stronger confirmation of a structural rotation towards largecaps, JM Financial said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 10:37 AM IST
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