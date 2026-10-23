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Swiggy shares fall 15%, below lowest Street target on Q2 loss; time to sell?

Swiggy shares fall 15%, below lowest Street target on Q2 loss; time to sell?

SWIGGY179.70(15.00%)

Swiggy fell 14.98 per cent to Rs 179.65 on BSE, below the lowest target on the Street of Rs 200 apiece by JM Financial. Other low targets on the stock include Rs 220 by Ambit Capital and Rs 230 by Macquarie.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 10:43 AM IST
Swiggy shares fall 15%, below lowest Street target on Q2 loss; time to sell? Goldman Sachs cut its target on Swiggy to Rs 263 from Rs 328 earlier while maintaining an 'Equalweight' rating. HSBC lowered its target to Rs 240 from Rs 315.

Swiggy Ltd shares slumped 13 per cent in Friday's trade as the surprise Rs 922 crore loss in the September quarter triggered target cuts by brokerages. That said, the consensus 'Buy' recommendation on the stock remained intact.

Swiggy fell 14.98 per cent to Rs 179.65 on BSE, below the lowest target on the Street of Rs 200 apiece by JM Financial. This is the biggest drop on the count since its trading debut in 2024.

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Other low targets on the stock include Rs 220 by Ambit Capital and Rs 230 by Macquarie. The highest target stands at Rs 403 by Nuvama Institutional Equities, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today showed.

Among foreign brokerages, Goldman Sachs cut its target on Swiggy to Rs 263 from Rs 328 earlier while maintaining an 'Equalweight' rating. HSBC lowered its target to Rs 240 from Rs 315.

CLSA retained its 'Accumulate' rating while cutting its target on Swiggy to Rs 262 from Rs 312. Bernstein slashed its target to Rs 350 from Rs 430. UBS retained its Rs 375 target, while JPMorgan reduced its target to Rs 310 from Rs 360. Citi trimmed its target on Swiggy to Rs 330 from Rs 390.

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JM Financial said Swiggy’s Q2FY27 results reinforced its concerns around Instamart’s elusive profitability and Toing’s questionable strategic rationale. Despite Instamart’s net order value (NOV) growth accelerating to 13.4 per cent QoQ, contribution margin deteriorated to minus 1.4 per cent from minus 0.3 per cent in Q1FY27 as growth was driven by customer incentivisation.

"This, along with expanding fixed costs led to widening of adjusted Ebitda losses to Rs 895 crore from Rs 778 crore, highlighting the persistent dilemma of growth versus profitability," JM said.

Ebitda losses swelled to a three-quarter high, which Jefferies said remains a key issue for the stock, with the current price not even factoring in the value of Food Delivery
and current cash. 
"Performance also appears lackluster compared with the market leader, Eternal. We believe a reduction in Q/C losses is essential for true value discovery," Jefferies said.

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Nomura said Eternal’s signal around keeping margins stable and reinvesting for growth in the next 12 months could limit Swiggy’s margin expansion.

"Hence, we lower our Ebitda margin expectation for FY28F by 40 bps to 4 per cent, while maintaining our YoY GOV growth expectation of 18 per cent for FY27F and 17 epr cent for FY28F. We continue to believe that FD remains a cash cow for Swiggy and expect it to generate Rs 1300-1900 crore of Ebitda in FY27-28F," Nomura said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 9:59 AM IST
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