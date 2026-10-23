TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Mphasis, Coforge shares rallied up to 5% today; here's why

Technology stocks jumped up to 5 per cent in Friday's trade as an overnight rout in AI-linked stocks raised hopes of a 'reverse AI' trade, benefiting battered Indian IT shares. Infosys Ltd shares climbed 3.21 per cent to Rs 1,118 apiece. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) advanced 2.56 per cent to Rs 2,567 apiece. This stock rose 4.86 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,624.75 earlier today.
Wipro Ltd added 2.21 per cent to Rs 194.20. HCL Tech gained 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,447. Tata Elxsi, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Tata Technologies Ltd added 1 per cent each, LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd rose up to 1 per cent.