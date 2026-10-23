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TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Mphasis, Coforge shares rallied up to 5% today; here's why

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Mphasis, Coforge shares rallied up to 5% today; here's why

INFY1,179.35(2.25%)

Infosys Ltd shares climbed 3.21 per cent to Rs 1,118 apiece. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) advanced 2.56 per cent to Rs 2,567 apiece.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 9:39 AM IST
TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Mphasis, Coforge shares rallied up to 5% today; here's whyTata Elxsi Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Tata Technologies Ltd added 1 per cent each, LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd rose up to 1 per cent.

Technology stocks jumped up to 5 per cent in Friday's trade as an overnight rout in AI-linked stocks raised hopes of a 'reverse AI' trade, benefiting battered Indian IT shares. Infosys Ltd shares climbed 3.21 per cent to Rs 1,118 apiece. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) advanced 2.56 per cent to Rs 2,567 apiece. This stock rose 4.86 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,624.75 earlier today.

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Wipro Ltd added 2.21 per cent to Rs 194.20. HCL Tech gained 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,447. Tata Elxsi, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Tata Technologies Ltd added 1 per cent each, LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd rose up to 1 per cent.

The reverse AI trade has gathered pace following a higher-than-expected US inflation print, which raised doubts over AI-related commitments by technology giants amid rising bets on Fed rate hikes. Earlier, IT spending were shifting toward Al infrastructure, tokens, Al-enabled software, cybersecurity, data readiness and modernization, while traditional maintenance, support and other effort-based services were facing increasing pricing pressure.

With interest rates rising globally and US Treasury bond yields still above 5 per cent, questions have emerged over mounting AI debt. In overnight trade, Meta Platforms dropped 7 per cent, despite beating revenue expectations and issuing upbeat guidance, as investors focused on the scale of its AI-related spending. Advanced Micro Devices fell more than 8 per cent, while Micron Technology and Nvidia dropped 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities said.

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He noted that other Asian markets were also trading mixed as investors reduced exposure to technology majors on doubts over AI spending and moved toward safer assets such as Treasuries and the yen.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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