Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Jio Platforms IPO: Last day to subscribe; check application deadline, UPI timings, latest GMP

Jio Platforms IPO: Last day to subscribe; check application deadline, UPI timings, latest GMP

RELIANCE1,194.00(0.80%)

Jio Platforms IPO closes on October 23. Check the application deadline, UPI mandate timings, subscription status, price band, latest GMP, brokerage views and listing date.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 9:20 AM IST
Jio Platforms IPO: Last day to subscribe; check application deadline, UPI timings, latest GMPJio Platforms is seeking to raise Rs 30,213 crore through India’s largest-ever initial public offering, with shares priced at Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece.

Jio Platforms IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms is set to close for subscription on Friday, October 23. It means that Friday is the last day to subscribe to India's biggest ever IPO. The issue was subscribed a total of 5.57 times by the end of second day of the subscription. An interested investor can apply in the eligible category until 5 pm and UPI mandate shall be created by 7 pm.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the data as of 9.10 am on Friday, October 23, the issue drew bids for 1,12,20,21,276 equity shares worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The QIB portion was booked 13.29 times, while HNI allocation was subscribed 6.32 times. Portion for retail, shareholders and employees were subscribed 1.60 times, 4.21 times and 2.15 times, respectively.

Jio Platforms is seeking to raise Rs 30,213 crore through India’s largest-ever initial public offering, with shares priced at Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, while investors can apply for a minimum of 12 shares and in its multiples thereafter.

Brokerages have largely taken a positive view of the issue, citing the company’s market leadership, growth prospects and valuation. Its grey market premium, however, has eased amid muted market sentiment. At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms will have a market capitalisation of about Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2019, Mumbai-based Jio Platforms is a technology company focused on digital connectivity, digital services and technology-led solutions. It has developed proprietary digital technologies and pan-India connectivity infrastructure to provide digital services to consumers and businesses.

The company has reserved shares worth Rs 2,500 crore for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd and Rs 500 crore for eligible employees. Employees will receive a discount of Rs 54 per share. Of the net offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Jio Platforms IPO: Financial performance
Jio Platforms reported a net profit of Rs 7,764.10 crore on revenue of Rs 40,197.90 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. For FY26, it posted a net profit of Rs 30,052.70 crore and revenue of Rs 1,49,759.10 crore. At the current valuations, the company is commanding a market capitalization of Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

Advertisement


Jio Platforms IPO: Brokerages’ view
Most brokerages are positive on the issue, pointing to Jio Platforms’ market leadership, potential growth in average revenue per user and tariff increases, expansion in 5G and broadband, attractive valuations, strong cash flows and scope to reduce debt after the IPO.

Dependence on growth in average revenue per user and tariff increases, regulatory uncertainty, high capital expenditure requirements and competitive pressure remain key concerns. Shares of Jio Platforms shall make their stock market debut on Wednesday, October 28 on NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Valmiki Leela Capital said that Jio Platforms is a fundamentally sound business at a full valuation. It is suitable for long-term investors comfortable paying 33 times trailing earnings for India's largest telecom franchise but less compelling for those seeking a margin of safety or quick listing gains.


Jio Platforms IPO: Grey market premium
Jio Platforms has recorded some correction in its grey market premium. The issue was last commanding a premium of Rs 240-250 per share in the unofficial market, indicating a potential listing gain of 21-22 per cent. The premium had stood at around Rs 280 on the first day of bidding.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more