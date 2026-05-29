Wipro shares: IT stock rises 5% in early deals; here's why 

Shares of IT major Wipro rose 5% in early deals on Friday after the IT firm announced an expansion of partnership with ServiceNow focused on deploying agentic AI workflows across enterprise functions including IT, human resources, procurement and cybersecurity. Overnight, Wipro ADRs jumped 18.54% to $2.43 on the NYSE. Infosys' ADRs also rose 2.5% to $12.70 on NYSE, following a rally in Wipro ADRs.

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In the domestic market, the IT stock gained 5% to Rs 211.20 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the IT firm stood at Rs 2.18 lakh crore.

Wipro shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

As part of the collaboration, Wipro will integrate its Wipro Intelligence AI suite with the ServiceNow AI Platform to help enterprises automate and streamline workflows across business systems.



As part of the expanded partnership, Wipro will combine Wipro Intelligence—its integrated suite of AI-driven platforms, solutions, and transformation services—with the ServiceNow AI Platform to help enterprises automate and optimize workflows across business functions. The collaboration is aimed at simplifying the initiation, coordination, and execution of work across enterprise systems, reducing manual intervention, enhancing operational visibility, and enabling faster decision-making. By improving process efficiency and transparency, organizations can accelerate turnaround times while reinforcing accountability and strengthening operational governance.

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“AI isn’t new to enterprises, but connected, governed, and outcome-driven AI is,” said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow. “That’s what this partnership makes real. When agentic AI runs inside secure workflows, ideas start delivering real results and the agentic enterprise becomes possible.”