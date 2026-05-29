Rs 150/share dividend: Auto stock to trade ex-dividend amid highest Q4 profit

Auto major Bajaj Auto's shares will turn ex-dividend today. The firm recently announced a dividend payout for its shareholders along with its Q4FY26 earnings Bajaj Auto dividend record date. The record date is set for today, May 29, 2026. May 27 or Wednesday was the last opportunity to buy shares and secure a spot on the eligible roster.

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Final Dividend

According to the official stock exchange filing dated May 6, 2026, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 150 per equity share, representing 1500% of the face value of Rs 10 per share, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

It fixed May 29 as the record date for the final dividend.

"The Company has fixed Friday, 29 May 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. If the dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the annual general meeting, payment of such dividend," Bajaj Auto said in a filing to exchanges.

Dividend history

On May 29, 2025, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 210.00 with June 20, 2025 as ex dividend date.

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On 18 April, 2024, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 80 with 14 Jun, 2024 as ex dividend date.

On 25 April, 2023, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 140 with 30 June, 2023 as ex dividend date.

On 27 April, 2022, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 140 with 30 June, 2022 as ex dividend date.

On 29 April, 2021, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 140 with July, 8, 2021 as ex dividend date.

Share Buyback

The board also cleared a share buyback at Rs 12,000 per share, with a total consideration of up to Rs 5,633 crore.The buyback will be conducted via the tender offer route and is subject to shareholder approval. The buyback price of Rs 12,000 represented a 16% premium to the market price.

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Q4 earnings

Profit after tax (PAT) standalone came at Rs 2,746 crore, rising 34% YoY, the highest ever for any single quarter. Earnings per share in Q4 stood at rS 98.3.

For the full year FY26, revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs 58,732 crore on a YoY basis. EBITDA climbed 19% to Rs 12,019 crore with margins expanding 30 basis points to 20.5%.

Profit after tax for the year rose 21% to Rs 9,825 crore YoY. Diluted EPS for the full year came in at Rs 351.5, up from Rs 291.5 in FY25. Total volumes for the year surpassed 51.17 lakh units, up 10% YoY, the highest in the company's history, surpassing the previous peak of FY19.