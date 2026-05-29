JSW Energy, Sona Comstar, Tube Investment: Stocks to buy — Check targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity markets continue to remain volatile lately, led by cues around geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, persistent FII outflows and weakness of the India rupee. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has suggested three stocks including Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, JSW Energy and Tube Investments of India Ltd to trade to make short-term gains based on strong technical parameters. Here's what he said on these stocks:



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JSW Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 650-670 | Stop Loss: Rs 565

JSW Energy Ltd is witnessing a strong technical breakout after spending more than a year in a broad consolidation phase on the daily charts. The breakout has been accompanied by a notable surge in volumes, indicating strong accumulation and renewed buying interest. The 21 EMA and 55 EMA have also crossed above the 200 EMA, highlighting a favourable shift in long term trend momentum. Price structure remains robust, with the formation of consistent higher highs and higher lows. The overall setup indicates strengthening bullish momentum with potential for further upside continuation.



Tube Investments of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,440-3,470 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,020

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Tube Investments continues to maintain a favourable technical setup after breaking out above the declining trend line near Rs 3,140. The breakout has been backed by healthy volume expansion, reflecting strong buying interest at higher levels. Price action remains firmly positive, with the stock consistently forming higher highs and higher lows while respecting the rising trendline support. The recent crossover of the 55 EMA above the 200 EMA further strengthens the long term bullish outlook. With momentum indicators improving and trend structure remaining intact, the stock appears well placed for a continuation of the ongoing upmove.



Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 660-680 | Stop Loss: Rs 584

Sona Comstar has confirmed a decisive breakout from a short term consolidation phase, reinforcing the continuation of its broader uptrend. Earlier, it had broken out above the 550 zone from an ascending triangle formation after taking support near the Rs 400 level. Post breakout, the stock witnessed a healthy time wise consolidation above the breakout zone, reflecting strong supply absorption without any major price weakness. The latest move indicates fresh range expansion while sustaining a higher high higher low structure. Additionally, the stock continues to trade above all its key moving averages, indicating sustained trend strength and positive momentum.