1750% dividend! This multibagger MNC stock announced highest amount/share in 5 years

Dividend stocks: Shares of Schaeffler India Ltd, the domestic entity of German automotive major, are set to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, April 23. The multinational corporation (MNC) counter has announced its highest ever dividend in the last five years, since its stock split in February 2022.

Schaeffler India had announced a dividend of Rs 35 apiece, or 1,750 per cent per share with a face value of Rs 2 each, in March 2026, fixing April 23, 2026 as the record date for the same. Wednesday, April 22, 2026 is the last day to buy the stock to become eligible for the dividend payment. Dividend shall be paid within the 30 days of the record date, said the exchange filing.

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"A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended March 31, 2026," said Schaeffler India in a separate exchange filing dated April 14, 2026.



Schaeffler India share price & performance

Shares of Schaeffler India rose nearly 2.75 per cent to Rs 4,289.95 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 66,500 crore. The stock has gained 8 per in the last one month, while it is up 10 per cent in 2026 so far. The stock has jumped nearly 30 per cent in the last one year, while it has surged 330 per cent in the last five years and 575 per cent in six years.



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Schaeffler India dividend history

Post its stock split in February 2022, it is the fifth yearly dividend announced by the company, the highest amount in the last five years. Schaeffler India had trade ex-date for dividend paying Rs 28 per share in April 2025; Rs 26 per share in April 2024, Rs 24 per share in April 2023; and Rs 16 per share in April 2022.



Schaeffler India Q4 preview & targets

Kotak Institutional Equities expect revenues to increase by 25 per cent YoY led by over 30 per cent YoY increase in automotive technologies (33 YoY of the revenues) due to ramp-up of new order and over 20 per cent YoY increase in auto and industrial bearings, automotive aftermarket and export segments.

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It expects Ebitda margin to improve by 40 bps YoY to 18.5 per cent in the March 2025 quarter, with Ebitda increasing 27.7 per cent YoY to Rs 501.8 crore for the reported quarter. It has a 'reduce' rating on Schaeffler India with a target price of Rs 3,700.

B&K Securities expects Schaeffler India's revenue to rise 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,674.5 crore, while Ebitda margins may improve to 18.3 per cent for the quarter. Net profit is earmarked at Rs 313.7 crore, up 24.7 per cent YoY. B&K Securities has a 'buy' rating on the stock. Sharekhan had a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,170, which is already met.



Schaeffler India shareholding pattern

According to the latest shareholding pattern of the company, filed as of March 31, 2026, promoters own 74.13 per cent stake in the company, while domestic institutions including mutual funds and insurance companies own 16.35 per cent stake. More than 62,500 retail investors held over 66.68 lakh equity shares, or 4.27 per cent stake, in the company as of March 2026 quarter.