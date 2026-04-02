50 years of Apple: $44,074! Just $100 investment in iPhone maker turned into this in 34 yrs

A $100 investment in Apple Inc. stock 34 years ago would have quietly turned into a staggering wealth of $44,074 today. As the tech behemoth celebrates its 50th anniversary, its journey from a small garage to global dominance is mirrored perfectly in its stock market performance.

According to Nasdaq composite data, the iPhone maker's shares have skyrocketed over 43,970% in just over three decades. Back on February 3, 1992, Apple stock sat at a mere $0.58. Today, that share price is at $255.63. While 2026 has seen a slight year-to-date dip of over 5.5%, the stock remains up 14.18% over a one-year period.

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Over the last five years, the counter gained 107%. The shares touched a 52-week high of $288.62 on December 3, 2025, rebounding strongly from a 52-week low of $169.21 on April 8, 2025. The company commands a market cap of $3.76 trillion.



The company has also attracted Wall Street's heaviest hitters. As of the December quarter shareholding pattern, Vanguard Group leads with holding 1,426,283,914 shares, followed closely by BlackRock with 1,154,665,731 shares. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co hold 230,483,035 and 225,419,111 shares, respectively, while Warren Buffett-backed Berkshire Hathaway retains a massive stake of 227,917,808 shares.

Apple, founded on April 1, 1976, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne. The company earlier announced a five-decade celebration of thinking differently. The tech giant highlighted its legacy of combining powerful technology with intuitive design, tracing a path from the groundbreaking Apple II and Macintosh to modern marvels like the Apple Watch and Vision Pro.

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Reflecting on this half-century mark, CEO Tim Cook earlier shared a letter on the company's website. “Fifty years ago in a small garage, a big idea was born,” Cook wrote. He noted that “Apple was founded on the simple notion that technology should be personal, and that belief — radical at the time — changed everything”.

“Every invention we bring into the world is just the beginning of a story,” he said. He emphasised that “the most meaningful chapters are written by all of you — the people who use our technology to work, learn, dream, and discover”.

