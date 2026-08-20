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500% dividend per share announced by this NBFC: Check record date

500% dividend per share announced by this NBFC: Check record date

The AGM will be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. If approved at the AGM, the Rs 10 dividend will be paid after deduction of applicable TDS.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 2:49 PM IST
500% dividend per share announced by this NBFC: Check record dateThe company said the dividend will be paid on or after September 17 and before September 27, 2026.

The record date for the final dividend of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) falls this week. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has fixed Friday, August 21, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its FY26 final dividend.

Under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the company's shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible for the corporate action. Accordingly, August 20 (Thursday) is the last opportunity to buy LIC Housing Finance shares for dividend eligibility, based on the company's announced record date.

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The proposed dividend is subject to approval at LIC Housing Finance's 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 28, 2026. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after September 17 and before September 27, 2026, after deduction of applicable tax at source (TDS).

Rs 10 final dividend

LIC Housing Finance has declared a final equity dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The company said its board has recommended the dividend on equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

The proposed dividend therefore represents 500 per cent of the face value of the equity share.

The AGM will be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. If approved at the AGM, the Rs 10 dividend will be paid after deduction of applicable TDS.

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The company said the dividend will be paid on or after September 17 and before September 27, 2026.

Shareholders have also been asked to submit the required documents to determine the applicable TDS rate. The deadline for submitting these documents is August 25, 2026.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 results

LIC Housing Finance reported a 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY27. Net profit stood at Rs 1,499 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,364 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 0.6 per cent to Rs 2,087 crore from Rs 2,075 crore a year ago.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,082.59 crore, down 1.4 per cent from Rs 7,186.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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LIC Housing Finance share price

Shares of LIC Housing Finance were trading 2.11 per cent higher at Rs 509 in Thursday's trade. At this level, the stock has declined 12.26 per cent over the past one year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 2:49 PM IST
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