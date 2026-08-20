500% dividend per share announced by this NBFC: Check record date

The proposed dividend is subject to approval at LIC Housing Finance's 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 28, 2026. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after September 17 and before September 27, 2026, after deduction of applicable tax at source (TDS).

Rs 10 final dividend

LIC Housing Finance has declared a final equity dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The company said its board has recommended the dividend on equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

The proposed dividend therefore represents 500 per cent of the face value of the equity share.

The AGM will be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. If approved at the AGM, the Rs 10 dividend will be paid after deduction of applicable TDS.

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The company said the dividend will be paid on or after September 17 and before September 27, 2026.

Shareholders have also been asked to submit the required documents to determine the applicable TDS rate. The deadline for submitting these documents is August 25, 2026.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 results

LIC Housing Finance reported a 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY27. Net profit stood at Rs 1,499 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,364 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 0.6 per cent to Rs 2,087 crore from Rs 2,075 crore a year ago.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,082.59 crore, down 1.4 per cent from Rs 7,186.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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LIC Housing Finance share price

Shares of LIC Housing Finance were trading 2.11 per cent higher at Rs 509 in Thursday's trade. At this level, the stock has declined 12.26 per cent over the past one year.