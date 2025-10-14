63 Moons Technologies shares slip over 2% despite fund raising via pvt placement

Shares of 63 Moons Technologies slipped 2.5% in early deals on Tuesday even as the IT firm said 63SATS Cybertech Limited, its associated company, has raised Rs 65.05 crores through a private placement of equity shares.

"We wish to inform that M/s.63SATS Cybertech Limited has further raised an amount aggregating to Rs. 65.05 crores through private placement of 6,50,50,000 equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each, at a premium of Rs. 9/- per share," said 63 Moons Technologies.

The company issued 6,50,50,000 shares at Rs 10 per share, comprising a face value of Rs 1 and a premium of Rs 9. This fundraising effort could potentially support future growth initiatives for the company.

However, 63 Moons Technologies shares fell 2.5% to Rs 803.25 on BSE today against the previous close of Rs 825.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3715 crore.

A total of 2661 shares of the IT firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.69 lakh on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the IT stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, signals the relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 31.5.

The IT stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

63 Moons Techs is engaged in Computer Programming, Consultancy and related services. The Company, is among the global leaders in offering technology IP (Intellectual Property) and domain expertise to create and trade on next-generation financial markets, that are transparent, efficient and liquid, across all asset classes including equities, commodities, currencies and bonds among others.