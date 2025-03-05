scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
ABB India, L&T, Praj, Siemens & Cummins: Kotak upgrades capital good stocks; check targets

Feedback

ABB India, L&T, Praj, Siemens & Cummins: Kotak upgrades capital good stocks; check targets

Amid the rising volatility in the stock markets, domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equites has upgraded select capital goods including ABB India, Cummins India, Siemens and Thermax.

Shares of Praj Industries have plunged 40 per cent in the year 2025 so far, while Carborundum Universal has cracked 30 per cent since the beginning for the current calendar. Shares of Praj Industries have plunged 40 per cent in the year 2025 so far, while Carborundum Universal has cracked 30 per cent since the beginning for the current calendar.

Amid the rising volatility in the stock markets following the recent carnage, domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded select capital goods companies as it believes that the downturn for these companies is in the last leg. It remains constructive on stocks where salience and growing relevance of business themes beyond recovery in private sector spending stand out.

Related Articles


Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded Carborundum Universal and Praj Industries to 'buy' tag; ABB India and Thermax to 'add' and Siemens to 'reduce' rating. On the other hand, it has maintained its 'buy' call on Cummins India, 'reduce' rating for Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and 'sell' tag for CG Power.


"Select stocks such as L&T, Praj Industries and Carborundum Universal are factoring in lower-than-historical business CAGR. ABB, Cummins and Thermax are in the 1-1.6 per cent range on this metric, while Siemens and CG Power continue to factor in 4-7 per cent higher-than-historical business CAGR. The key aspect to consider is a long 20-year call the sector has become," said Kotak.


The above four stocks are all diversified plays on themes beyond private sector spending. Also, the difference in growth expectations over the next 20 years for these stocks is much lower versus the rest of the pack. Mid-cap stocks with company-specific risks saw sharp corrections on weak results and Russia overhang, Kotak added.


Shares of Praj Industries Ltd have plunged 40 per cent in the year 2025 so far, while Carborundum Universal Ltd has cracked 30 per cent since the beginning for the current calendar. ABB India Ltd and Siemens India Ltd have fallen 24 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Thermax Ltd has declined 20 per cent and L&T is down 12 per cent in this year.


Kotak has upgraded Carborundum Universal and Praj Industries to 'buy' as they have a low base of near-term earnings as well, giving them a fair value of Rs 980 and Rs 740, respectively. It has also upgraded ABB India and Thermax to 'add' (from reduce), with a target price of Rs 5,350 and Rs 3,600, respectively.

It has also upgraded Siemens to 'reduce' as the risk emanates from Siemens from the upcoming demerger—a potential change in license fee/royalty terms as promoters change hands in the demerged entities. Siemens has a fair value of Rs 4,700.


However, Kotak has maintained 'buy' on Cummins India with fair value of Rx 3,700, 'reduce' on L&T with a fair value of Rs 3,400 and 'sell' on CG Power with a fair value of Rs 52. It finds CG Power to remain expensive in the context of a limited span of growth opportunity in domestic T&D and Kavach opportunity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 05, 2025, 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Cummins India Ltd
Cummins India Ltd