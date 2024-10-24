ACC Q2 FY25 results: Profit dives 49% YoY to Rs 200 crore; revenue climbs 4%

ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 48.52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) plunge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the July-September quarter (Q2) of financial 2024-25 (FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 199.66 crore as against Rs 387.85 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q2 FY25, revenue from operations grew 4.03 per cent (YoY) to Rs 4,613.52 crore from Rs 4,434.73 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Adani Group-led cement firm's operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) at Rs 436 crore and margin stood at 9.5 per cent.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC Ltd, said, "Our growth is being driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets, as well as our continuous efforts to optimise operations and lead on all ESG parameters. Our leadership status is highlighted in our drive for operational excellence supported by innovation, sustainability, and a customer-centric approach. We continue to deliver strong value for our stakeholders as we aim for sustained profitability through our competitive advantage."

The company's cash and cash equivalent was at Rs 2,921 crore in Q2 FY25 and net worth increased to Rs 16,725 crore. EPS (Diluted) came at Rs 10.5 during the quarter.

Shares of ACC were last seen trading 0.71 per cent lower at Rs 2,241.10. At this price, the stock has shed 0.13 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.