Ace investors' portfolio: RK Damani, Mukul Agrawal, Madhu Kela add these new stocks in Q4

Ace investors' portfolio: Seasoned investors including Radhakishan Damani, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Vijay Kedia, Sunil Singhania, Madhusudan Kela and others have made some new additions to their portfolio. However, some of these stocks have been part of their portfolios previously also.

However, their shareholding would have slipped below one per cent in them, removing their name from the key shareholders' list. All the listed companies have to mandatorily disclose their shareholding pattern on a quarterly basis, naming all the investors who own at least one per cent in them. If stockholding falls below one per cent threshold, the names are not included.

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Veteran Dalal Street investor Radhakishan Damani has re-added TSF Investments Ltd (formerly Sundaram Finance Ltd) to his portfolio. He, through his affiliate Bright Star Investments, owned 41,70,434 equity shares, or 1.88 per cent stake, in the investment player as of March 31, 2026. His stake was valued at Rs 163.9 crore as of its previous close at Rs 393 apeice.

Another marquee investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal added True Colors Ltd to his portfolio, a SME player engaged in import and distribution of digital textile printers and inks, manufacturing of sublimation paper and digital textile printing. His name appeared in the key shareholders' list for the first time as he held 3,99,600 equity shares, or 1.62 per cent stake, worth Rs 6.8 crore.

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Shares of True Colors are down 20 per cent in the current calendar year so far. Shares of TSF Investments are down 12.5 per cent in 2026 so far. Systematix said that TSF is a AAA-rated NBFC in India with a total AUM of Rs 51,400 crore. However, it does not have any rating or target price for the stock.

Seasoned investor Akash Bhanshali added Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd to his portfolio in the March 2026 quarter as he picked 68,39,087 equity shares, or 1.37 per cent stake, worth Rs 154.5 crore. His name also appeared in the key shareholders' list for the first time and the stock has tumbled 20 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

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Recently, Bernstein maintained its 'outperform' rating on Aptus Value with a target price of Rs 350 despite NIM compression led by reduction in portfolio yields and moderation in fee income growth. However, IDBI Capital initiated with a 'hold' and a target price of Rs 220, calling it a high-yield player with superior margins and strong underwriting discipline.

Superstar fund manager Sunil Singhania, through his Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund, picked up 12,98,704 equity stake, or 1.40 per cent stake, in the Heritage Foods Ltd, making it his latest addition in Q4FY26. The stock has cracked 26 per cent on a YTD basis. Hyderabad-based Heritage Foods is a dairy player owned by Nara Lokesh, son of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandra Babu Naidu.

In its recent summer and monsoon report, Sytematix expects softer rural demand for FMCG and summer products may show relative resilience. It sees a positive impact on select companies including Heritage Foods. ICICI Securities and ICICIDirect gave a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 apeice.

Renowned investor Vijay Kedia has also re-added Precision Camshafts to his portfolio after a gap of a single quarter. His affiliate, Kedia Securities held 10,00,000 equity shares, or 1.05 per cent stake, in the auto ancillary player worth Rs 14.4 crore as of March 31, 2025. He held the same stake in the September 2025 quarter as well. The stock is down 16 per cent in 2026 thus far.

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Madhusudan Kela added two stocks including Indiabulls and Simplex Infrastructures. As of March 31, 2025, he owned 5,15,88,175 equity shares, or 2.22 per cent stake, in Indiabulls worth Rs 70.4 crore, while his holding in the latter one stood at 9,55,200 equity shares, or 1.21 per cent, valued at Rs 20.2 crore.

Shares of Indiabulls, the shadow lender, are down 21 per cent on a year-to-date basis. On the other hand, shares of Simplex Infrastructures, a diversified infra construction player, have fallen 16 per cent in the current year.