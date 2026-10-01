ACME Solar in focus after commissioning Phase-I BESS project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings shares settled at Rs 439.85 on Wednesday, up 0.47% from the previous close of Rs 437.80. The stock opened at Rs 444.65 and touched a high of Rs 445 during the session, while its day's low stood at Rs 436.10. The stock has gained 85% so far in 2026.

The company said only the BESS component of the project has been commissioned, while the corresponding renewable energy generation component remains under development. The commercial operation date for the commissioned BESS phase is October 2, 2026.

ACME Solar Holdings is a renewable energy independent power producer with a portfolio spanning utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects. The company also operates in the battery energy storage segment.