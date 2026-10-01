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ACME Solar in focus after commissioning Phase-I BESS project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar in focus after commissioning Phase-I BESS project in Rajasthan

ACMESOLAR438.05(0.03%)

ACME Solar said only the BESS component of the project has been commissioned, while the corresponding renewable energy generation component remains under development.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 8:37 AM IST
ACME Solar in focus after commissioning Phase-I BESS project in Rajasthan ACME Solar Holdings is a renewable energy independent power producer with a portfolio spanning utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects.

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the company commissioned Phase-I of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Rajasthan, adding 53.73 MW of discharge capacity and 222.969 MWh of storage capacity to its portfolio.

In a filing to stock exchanges, ACME Solar said the project has been commissioned through the company's wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sigma Urja Private Ltd, at Village Neemri, Tehsil Rawatbhata, District Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The BESS forms part of a larger 250 MW/1,069 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

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ACME Solar Holdings shares settled at Rs 439.85 on Wednesday, up 0.47% from the previous close of Rs 437.80. The stock opened at Rs 444.65 and touched a high of Rs 445 during the session, while its day's low stood at Rs 436.10. The stock has gained 85% so far in 2026.

The company said only the BESS component of the project has been commissioned, while the corresponding renewable energy generation component remains under development. The commercial operation date for the commissioned BESS phase is October 2, 2026.

ACME Solar Holdings is a renewable energy independent power producer with a portfolio spanning utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects. The company also operates in the battery energy storage segment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 8:37 AM IST
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