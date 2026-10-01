ACME Solar in focus after commissioning Phase-I BESS project in Rajasthan

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the company commissioned Phase-I of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Rajasthan, adding 53.73 MW of discharge capacity and 222.969 MWh of storage capacity to its portfolio.
In a filing to stock exchanges, ACME Solar said the project has been commissioned through the company's wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sigma Urja Private Ltd, at Village Neemri, Tehsil Rawatbhata, District Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The BESS forms part of a larger 250 MW/1,069 MWh Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.