Adani Energy secures Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC project. Details here

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, on Tuesday said it said it bagged a Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla (Rajasthan) - Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) order.

"It is AESL's largest order win till date, taking its under-execution order book to Rs 54,761 crore and transmission network to 25,778 ckm and 84,186 MVA transformation capacity. AESL won the project under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV got formally transferred to AESL on January 20, 2025," the company stated in a BSE filing.

"Called 'Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part I', the project includes establishment of 6,000 MW HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) system between Bhadla to Fatehpur (~2400 ckm) along with 7500 MVA transmission capacity. The project will help evacuate 6 GW renewable energy from various REZs in Rajasthan beyond Bhadla-III to demand centers of North India and to the national grid. AESL will deliver the project in 4.5 years," it added.

"We will be deploying latest technology and practices to deliver the project in time and with minimal environmental impact," said AESL CEO Kandarp Patel.

The company stock turned positive following the order win announcement. AESL shares were last seen trading 0.20 per cent higher at Rs 817.25. Around 1.30 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 1.99 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 10.60 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 98,120.77 crore.

On technical charts, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 53.56. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 220.20 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.06. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.70 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.30.

As per BSE data, promoters held a 69.94 per cent stake in the company.