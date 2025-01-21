Vedanta shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Vedanta Ltd are in news today after Fitch Ratings upgraded the ratings of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the parent Vedanta, following a "significant reduction" in the company's refinancing risks. The stock gained 1.35% to Rs 460.40 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 454.25 on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.80 lakh crore. A total of 4.27 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.58 crore on BSE.

Vedanta shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 57.3, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

The rating agency upgraded VRL's senior unsecured rating to 'B+' from 'B-' and also changed the outlook to stable, according to a statement.

Besides, Fitch also upgraded "the ratings on the $ 300 million June 2028 bonds and $ 500 million December 2031 bonds, issued by VRL's subsidiary Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc (VRF2), and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by VRL, to 'B+' from 'B-' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'," the statement said.