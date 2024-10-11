Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Ports shares: What FPIs, MFs bought & sold in Q2

A handful of Adani group firms including Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd and the group's flagship Adani Enterprises have come out with their shareholding patterns for the September quarter.

Data showed foreign portfolio investors cut exposure to Adani Green Energy and Adani Power but increased stake in Adani Enterprises, while mutual funds bought stake in Adani's flagship and Adani Ports but remained insignificant shareholders in a few other Adani firms. Retail investors and HNIs did not tinker with their shareholdings, data showed.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, MFs upped stake by 43 basis points to 2.19 per cent from June quarter's 1.76 per cent. FPI owned 9.16 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises as on September 30 against 9.05 per cent stake as on September 30.

FPIs cut stake in Adani Power by 207 basis points to 12.66 per cent in Q2 from 14.73 per cent in Q1. MF holding in this Adani firm edged 10 basis points up to 1.51 per cent from 1.41 per cent. FPIs also cut stakes in Adani Green Energy Ltd by 175 basis points to 15.16 per cent from 16.91 per cent. Meanwhile, MFs upped stake in Adani Ports by 56 basis points to 4.02 per cent in the September quarter from 3.46 per cent in the June quarter. FPI holding stayed largely flattish at 15.21 per cent.

FPI holding in Adani Total Gas Ltd stood at 13.07 in Q2 against 12.96 per cent in Q1. MF holding was insignificant. In Adani Wilmar, FPI and MF stakes staked below 1 per cent. Retail investors owned 10.09 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar. The company in its September quarter update said total sales volume rose 10 epr cent for the quarter on an annual basis. The company logged double-digit revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by strong execution in both edible oils and food business.

In Adani Total Gas Ltd, FPI owned 13.07 per cent stake in Q2 while retail holding at the end of the quarter stood at 5.46 per cent, almost same as June quarter.