Shares of Adani Enterprises rose over 2% on Wednesday as the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani addressed the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 of the Adani Group. Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group rose 2.40% to Rs 3036 amid the ongoing AGM. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.91 lakh crore.

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The stock is neither overbought not oversold on charts with its RSI at the 59.

The large cap stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 66% in three months and zoomed 34% this year.

Adani Enterprises clocked volumes of 1.36 lakh shares at 12:14 pm on BSE.

Speaking at the AGM, Chairman Gautam Adani shared the Group’s progress, key milestones and achievements in the past one year.

“Years that define conviction and resilience, said says Gautam Adani at AGM 2026. The Group's focus is on infrastructure expansion, energy security, and long-term nation-building.

In the beginning of June 2026,the Group said its financial performance remained robust, with EBITDA reaching approximately $10 billion and net debt-to-EBITDA maintained at around 3.3 times in FY26, resulting in what management described as the strongest balance sheet in the group's history.

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The group achieved a record capex of Rs 1.55 lakh crore in FY26 and remains confident of sustaining growth with a disciplined financial structure.



The Group also posted a record EBITDA (including other income) of Rs 94,834 crore in FY26. Cash balances too were the highest at Rs 55,852 crore.