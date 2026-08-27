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Meta settles US teen addiction lawsuits for up to $18 billion, agrees to platform changes

Meta settles US teen addiction lawsuits for up to $18 billion, agrees to platform changes

As part of the settlement, Meta has agreed to make several changes to Facebook and Instagram for young users and to bring safety features and tools.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Meta settles US teen addiction lawsuits for up to $18 billion, agrees to platform changesThe states alleged that Meta intentionally designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive.

Meta is officially settling the landmark US lawsuit over allegedly designing Facebook and Instagram to be addictive and harmful to children and teenagers. As part of the settlement, the social media giant has agreed to pay up to $18 billion and introduce new safeguards for young users.

In the US, Meta will be introducing new tools and features for teenage users, including daily usage limits and restricting access during nighttime hours, as part of the settlement. The case is extremely significant because this is said to be the first time Meta has been forced to change important features.

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Must read: Meta teen addiction trial: Instagram head says few teens knew safety tools; States to explore settlement

Meta’s US teen addiction lawsuit settles

Over 29 US states alleged that Meta's platforms are addictive, particularly for young users, and four states- California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey led the trial in a federal court in Oakland, California, with opening arguments.

The states alleged that Meta intentionally designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive. They argued that this allegedly contributed to serious mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts among young users. The lawsuit also accused Meta of collecting personal data from children under 13 without parental consent. However, the social media giant has denied the accusation as part of the settlement.

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“Today, we have secured a settlement with Meta that will make social media less dangerous for our kids and make a world of difference for children and their families,” Rob Bonta, the attorney general of California, said in a statement. “Meta has agreed to make massive transformations that will reduce the risk of harm from its platforms – and will do it within months.”

What changes has Meta promised?

As part of the settlement, Meta has agreed to make several changes to Facebook and Instagram for young users. The changes are said to include time limits, muted notifications during school hours, blocking access to the apps during overnight hours, restricting certain camera filters, and other safety measures.

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Meta has also agreed to pay over $18 billion in a settlement, although it will be distributed among the states over 10 years, and the agreement still needs court approval. California is expected to receive $1.5 billion–$2.1 billion, and Colorado is expected to receive about $615 million, whereas the remaining amount will be distributed among the other states involved in the lawsuit.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 10:11 AM IST
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