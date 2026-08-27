Meta settles US teen addiction lawsuits for up to $18 billion, agrees to platform changes

Must read: Meta teen addiction trial: Instagram head says few teens knew safety tools; States to explore settlement

Meta’s US teen addiction lawsuit settles

Over 29 US states alleged that Meta's platforms are addictive, particularly for young users, and four states- California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey led the trial in a federal court in Oakland, California, with opening arguments.

The states alleged that Meta intentionally designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive. They argued that this allegedly contributed to serious mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts among young users. The lawsuit also accused Meta of collecting personal data from children under 13 without parental consent. However, the social media giant has denied the accusation as part of the settlement.

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“Today, we have secured a settlement with Meta that will make social media less dangerous for our kids and make a world of difference for children and their families,” Rob Bonta, the attorney general of California, said in a statement. “Meta has agreed to make massive transformations that will reduce the risk of harm from its platforms – and will do it within months.”

What changes has Meta promised?

As part of the settlement, Meta has agreed to make several changes to Facebook and Instagram for young users. The changes are said to include time limits, muted notifications during school hours, blocking access to the apps during overnight hours, restricting certain camera filters, and other safety measures.

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Meta has also agreed to pay over $18 billion in a settlement, although it will be distributed among the states over 10 years, and the agreement still needs court approval. California is expected to receive $1.5 billion–$2.1 billion, and Colorado is expected to receive about $615 million, whereas the remaining amount will be distributed among the other states involved in the lawsuit.