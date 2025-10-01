Adani Enterprises shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Enterprises are in focus today after the flgship firm of the Adani Group said its subsidiary has inked a share purchase agreement on Tuesday to buy 100% stake in two firms. Adani Enterprises stock ended on a flat note on Tuesday. The stock stood at Rs 2505 on BSE. Market cap of the firm came at Rs 2.89 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 0.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.01 crore on BSE.

Adani Enterprises stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Enterprises stands at 56.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock is down 2 per cent this year and fallen 20% in a year.

"Adani Road Transport Limited (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a share purchase agreement on 30th September, 2025, with: a. Yashodhan Highways Private Limited (YHPL) and DRN Infrastructure Private Limited (DRN/Existing Shareholder) to acquire 100% stake in YHPL; and b. KN Highways Development Private Limited (KNHDPL) and DRN Infrastructure Private Limited (DRN/Existing Shareholder) to acquire 100% stake in KNHDPL," said Adani Enterprises.

"The transactions contemplated under the share purchase agreements mentioned above are referred collectively as the “Transactions”. The Transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions precedent," added the firm.